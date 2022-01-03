GHC: treasury shares buy-back announcement

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT
Rome, January 3, 2022- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 30, 2021, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between December 27 and December 30, 2021, it acquired on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 38,519 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.04% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 5.4302 per share, for a total of Euro 209,164.66.
The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.
Purchases of GHC shares on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:
Date
No. of shares acquired
Average price (Euro)
Value (Euro)
27/12/2021
2,500
5.3740
13,435.00
28/12/2021
10,000
5.4486
54,486.00
29/12/2021
15,500
5.4297
84,160.32
30/12/2021
10,519
5.4267
57,083.34
TOTAL
38,519
5.4302
209,164.66
Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 965,544 treasury shares, equal to 1.07% of the share capital.
The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.
Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.
03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009
Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891
1
* * *
Daily purchases on Euronext Milan ("EXM") segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between December 27 and December 30, 2021.
Date
Hour
No. of shares acquired
Price (Euro)
27/12/2021
11:08:32
17
5.3400
27/12/2021
11:08:32
71
5.3400
27/12/2021
11:08:32
212
5.3400
27/12/2021
12:52:54
350
5.3800
27/12/2021
13:31:32
350
5.4000
27/12/2021
16:10:15
972
5.3800
27/12/2021
16:10:15
28
5.3800
27/12/2021
16:49:38
500
5.3600
28/12/2021
09:35:03
129
5.4200
28/12/2021
09:35:03
71
5.4200
28/12/2021
09:42:40
268
5.4400
28/12/2021
09:42:40
532
5.4400
28/12/2021
09:50:02
468
5.4400
28/12/2021
09:50:02
32
5.4400
28/12/2021
13:45:42
633
5.4600
28/12/2021
13:45:42
130
5.4600
28/12/2021
13:45:42
293
5.4600
28/12/2021
13:45:42
167
5.4600
28/12/2021
13:48:37
500
5.4600
28/12/2021
13:48:38
500
5.4600
28/12/2021
13:48:38
500
5.4600
28/12/2021
13:48:38
500
5.4600
28/12/2021
13:48:38
277
5.4600
28/12/2021
14:02:59
326
5.4400
28/12/2021
14:02:59
151
5.4400
28/12/2021
14:02:59
1,023
5.4400
28/12/2021
14:18:50
168
5.4600
28/12/2021
14:18:50
146
5.4600
28/12/2021
14:18:50
269
5.4600
28/12/2021
14:18:50
417
5.4600
28/12/2021
15:30:02
60
5.4600
28/12/2021
15:30:02
940
5.4600
28/12/2021
15:53:51
212
5.4600
28/12/2021
15:53:51
136
5.4600
28/12/2021
15:53:51
133
5.4600
28/12/2021
15:53:51
19
5.4600
28/12/2021
16:31:51
306
5.4200
28/12/2021
16:31:51
144
5.4200
28/12/2021
16:33:02
50
5.4200
28/12/2021
17:00:41
45
5.4000
28/12/2021
17:03:15
149
5.4000
28/12/2021
17:05:56
146
5.4000
28/12/2021
17:08:34
150
5.4000
28/12/2021
17:11:14
10
5.4000
29/12/2021
11:25:26
178
5.4400
29/12/2021
11:25:26
377
5.4400
29/12/2021
11:25:26
55
5.4400
29/12/2021
11:25:26
513
5.4400
29/12/2021
11:25:26
377
5.4400
29/12/2021
12:29:25
50
5.4400
29/12/2021
13:29:30
23
5.4400
29/12/2021
13:52:48
19
5.4400
29/12/2021
14:23:41
2,400
5.4400
29/12/2021
14:28:02
8
5.4400
29/12/2021
15:01:15
1,486
5.4600
29/12/2021
15:01:15
377
5.4600
29/12/2021
15:01:15
137
5.4600
29/12/2021
15:09:59
2,500
5.4400
29/12/2021
15:09:59
2,500
5.4200
29/12/2021
15:10:06
451
5.3800
29/12/2021
15:10:21
377
5.3800
29/12/2021
15:47:58
17
5.4400
29/12/2021
15:47:58
220
5.4400
29/12/2021
15:47:58
435
5.4400
29/12/2021
15:48:12
388
5.4000
29/12/2021
16:16:48
377
5.4000
29/12/2021
16:16:48
235
5.4000
29/12/2021
16:16:48
89
5.3800
29/12/2021
16:16:52
377
5.3800
29/12/2021
16:16:57
377
5.3800
29/12/2021
16:17:05
157
5.3800
29/12/2021
16:38:34
4
5.4400
29/12/2021
16:38:34
166
5.4400
29/12/2021
16:38:58
830
5.4400
Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.
03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009
Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891
2
Date
Hour
No. of shares acquired
Price (Euro)
30/12/2021
09:23:35
670
5.4400
30/12/2021
09:23:35
247
5.4400
30/12/2021
09:23:35
247
5.4400
30/12/2021
09:23:36
2,474
5.4400
30/12/2021
09:23:36
247
5.4400
30/12/2021
09:23:36
247
5.4400
30/12/2021
09:23:36
868
5.4400
30/12/2021
09:23:36
247
5.4200
30/12/2021
09:23:36
247
5.4200
30/12/2021
09:23:37
741
5.4200
30/12/2021
09:23:38
417
5.4200
30/12/2021
09:23:38
848
5.4200
30/12/2021
15:58:22
247
5.3800
30/12/2021
15:58:22
247
5.3800
30/12/2021
16:49:37
247
5.3800
30/12/2021
17:09:00
363
5.4200
30/12/2021
17:26:10
247
5.4200
30/12/2021
17:26:40
1,000
5.4200
30/12/2021
17:26:41
247
5.4200
30/12/2021
17:29:59
421
5.4200
* * *
The GHC Group
The GHC Group, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 28 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").
Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 11:08:02 UTC.