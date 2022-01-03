Log in
GHC: treasury shares buy-back announcement

01/03/2022 | 06:09am EST
Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, January 3, 2022- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 30, 2021, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between December 27 and December 30, 2021, it acquired on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 38,519 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.04% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 5.4302 per share, for a total of Euro 209,164.66.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date

No. of shares acquired

Average price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

27/12/2021

2,500

5.3740

13,435.00

28/12/2021

10,000

5.4486

54,486.00

29/12/2021

15,500

5.4297

84,160.32

30/12/2021

10,519

5.4267

57,083.34

TOTAL

38,519

5.4302

209,164.66

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 965,544 treasury shares, equal to 1.07% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

1

* * *

Daily purchases on Euronext Milan ("EXM") segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between December 27 and December 30, 2021.

Date

Hour

No. of shares acquired

Price (Euro)

27/12/2021

11:08:32

17

5.3400

27/12/2021

11:08:32

71

5.3400

27/12/2021

11:08:32

212

5.3400

27/12/2021

12:52:54

350

5.3800

27/12/2021

13:31:32

350

5.4000

27/12/2021

16:10:15

972

5.3800

27/12/2021

16:10:15

28

5.3800

27/12/2021

16:49:38

500

5.3600

28/12/2021

09:35:03

129

5.4200

28/12/2021

09:35:03

71

5.4200

28/12/2021

09:42:40

268

5.4400

28/12/2021

09:42:40

532

5.4400

28/12/2021

09:50:02

468

5.4400

28/12/2021

09:50:02

32

5.4400

28/12/2021

13:45:42

633

5.4600

28/12/2021

13:45:42

130

5.4600

28/12/2021

13:45:42

293

5.4600

28/12/2021

13:45:42

167

5.4600

28/12/2021

13:48:37

500

5.4600

28/12/2021

13:48:38

500

5.4600

28/12/2021

13:48:38

500

5.4600

28/12/2021

13:48:38

500

5.4600

28/12/2021

13:48:38

277

5.4600

28/12/2021

14:02:59

326

5.4400

28/12/2021

14:02:59

151

5.4400

28/12/2021

14:02:59

1,023

5.4400

28/12/2021

14:18:50

168

5.4600

28/12/2021

14:18:50

146

5.4600

28/12/2021

14:18:50

269

5.4600

28/12/2021

14:18:50

417

5.4600

28/12/2021

15:30:02

60

5.4600

28/12/2021

15:30:02

940

5.4600

28/12/2021

15:53:51

212

5.4600

28/12/2021

15:53:51

136

5.4600

28/12/2021

15:53:51

133

5.4600

28/12/2021

15:53:51

19

5.4600

28/12/2021

16:31:51

306

5.4200

28/12/2021

16:31:51

144

5.4200

28/12/2021

16:33:02

50

5.4200

28/12/2021

17:00:41

45

5.4000

28/12/2021

17:03:15

149

5.4000

28/12/2021

17:05:56

146

5.4000

28/12/2021

17:08:34

150

5.4000

28/12/2021

17:11:14

10

5.4000

29/12/2021

11:25:26

178

5.4400

29/12/2021

11:25:26

377

5.4400

29/12/2021

11:25:26

55

5.4400

29/12/2021

11:25:26

513

5.4400

29/12/2021

11:25:26

377

5.4400

29/12/2021

12:29:25

50

5.4400

29/12/2021

13:29:30

23

5.4400

29/12/2021

13:52:48

19

5.4400

29/12/2021

14:23:41

2,400

5.4400

29/12/2021

14:28:02

8

5.4400

29/12/2021

15:01:15

1,486

5.4600

29/12/2021

15:01:15

377

5.4600

29/12/2021

15:01:15

137

5.4600

29/12/2021

15:09:59

2,500

5.4400

29/12/2021

15:09:59

2,500

5.4200

29/12/2021

15:10:06

451

5.3800

29/12/2021

15:10:21

377

5.3800

29/12/2021

15:47:58

17

5.4400

29/12/2021

15:47:58

220

5.4400

29/12/2021

15:47:58

435

5.4400

29/12/2021

15:48:12

388

5.4000

29/12/2021

16:16:48

377

5.4000

29/12/2021

16:16:48

235

5.4000

29/12/2021

16:16:48

89

5.3800

29/12/2021

16:16:52

377

5.3800

29/12/2021

16:16:57

377

5.3800

29/12/2021

16:17:05

157

5.3800

29/12/2021

16:38:34

4

5.4400

29/12/2021

16:38:34

166

5.4400

29/12/2021

16:38:58

830

5.4400

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

2

Date

Hour

No. of shares acquired

Price (Euro)

30/12/2021

09:23:35

670

5.4400

30/12/2021

09:23:35

247

5.4400

30/12/2021

09:23:35

247

5.4400

30/12/2021

09:23:36

2,474

5.4400

30/12/2021

09:23:36

247

5.4400

30/12/2021

09:23:36

247

5.4400

30/12/2021

09:23:36

868

5.4400

30/12/2021

09:23:36

247

5.4200

30/12/2021

09:23:36

247

5.4200

30/12/2021

09:23:37

741

5.4200

30/12/2021

09:23:38

417

5.4200

30/12/2021

09:23:38

848

5.4200

30/12/2021

15:58:22

247

5.3800

30/12/2021

15:58:22

247

5.3800

30/12/2021

16:49:37

247

5.3800

30/12/2021

17:09:00

363

5.4200

30/12/2021

17:26:10

247

5.4200

30/12/2021

17:26:40

1,000

5.4200

30/12/2021

17:26:41

247

5.4200

30/12/2021

17:29:59

421

5.4200

* * *

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 28 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

* * *

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.

Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator

Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com

Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com

Press Office

Close to Media

Via Caradosso, 8 - Milan

Tel.+39 02 7000 6237

Nicola Guglielmi - nicola.guglielmi@closetomedia.it

Lucia Nappa - lucia.nappa@closetomedia.it

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

3

Disclaimer

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 11:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
