    GHC   IT0005345233

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.

(GHC)
  Report
GHC: treasury shares buy-back announcement

04/04/2022 | 05:15am EDT
Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, April 4, 2022 - Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 30, 2021, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between March 28 and April 1, 2022, it acquired on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 28,716 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.03% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 4.7676 per share, for a total of Euro 136,906.21.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date

No. of shares acquired

Average price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

28/03/2022

5,437

4.6809

25,449.89

29/03/2022

6,701

4.7773

32,012.47

30/03/2022

10,500

4.7963

50,360.93

31/03/2022

4,750

4.7807

22,708.52

01/04/2022

1,328

4.8000

6,374.40

TOTAL

28,716

4.7676

136,906.21

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 1,251,233 treasury shares, equal to 1.39% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

* * *

Daily purchases on Euronext Milan ("EXM") segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between March 28 and April 1, 2022.

Date

Hour

No. of shares acquired

Price (Euro)

28/03/2022

09:41:35

100

4.7100

28/03/2022

09:41:35

40

4.7100

28/03/2022

09:44:23

100

4.7100

28/03/2022

09:47:13

100

4.7100

28/03/2022

09:50:06

60

4.7100

28/03/2022

10:47:20

57

4.6800

28/03/2022

10:51:19

100

4.6800

28/03/2022

10:55:22

100

4.6800

28/03/2022

10:55:24

269

4.6800

28/03/2022

10:59:32

100

4.6800

28/03/2022

11:03:46

100

4.6800

28/03/2022

11:08:05

100

4.6800

28/03/2022

11:12:31

100

4.6800

28/03/2022

11:17:03

100

4.6800

28/03/2022

11:21:42

100

4.6800

28/03/2022

11:26:28

74

4.6800

28/03/2022

11:40:11

100

4.6700

28/03/2022

11:45:27

100

4.6700

28/03/2022

11:50:52

100

4.6700

28/03/2022

12:02:11

100

4.6700

28/03/2022

12:08:06

100

4.6700

28/03/2022

12:14:13

100

4.6700

28/03/2022

12:20:31

100

4.6700

28/03/2022

12:20:34

200

4.6700

28/03/2022

12:55:41

100

4.6700

28/03/2022

12:56:22

48

4.6700

28/03/2022

13:03:38

100

4.6700

28/03/2022

13:12:08

100

4.6700

28/03/2022

13:16:00

2

4.6700

28/03/2022

14:52:21

100

4.6700

28/03/2022

14:57:09

100

4.6700

28/03/2022

15:01:49

100

4.6700

28/03/2022

15:06:23

100

4.6700

28/03/2022

15:10:51

100

4.6700

28/03/2022

15:13:32

229

4.6700

28/03/2022

15:15:12

100

4.6700

28/03/2022

15:15:15

103

4.6700

28/03/2022

15:23:38

100

4.6700

28/03/2022

17:22:04

1,118

4.6900

28/03/2022

17:22:04

122

4.6900

28/03/2022

17:23:09

100

4.6900

28/03/2022

17:28:51

215

4.6900

29/03/2022

12:10:58

1,200

4.7800

29/03/2022

12:36:00

36

4.7900

29/03/2022

12:36:00

449

4.7900

29/03/2022

13:49:39

332

4.8200

29/03/2022

13:49:39

148

4.8200

29/03/2022

13:49:39

220

4.8200

29/03/2022

14:57:03

1,000

4.7800

29/03/2022

14:58:18

202

4.7800

29/03/2022

14:58:18

598

4.7800

29/03/2022

15:53:50

491

4.7700

29/03/2022

16:14:48

300

4.7700

29/03/2022

16:35:55

195

4.7700

29/03/2022

16:38:30

60

4.7700

29/03/2022

16:38:30

469

4.7700

29/03/2022

16:38:30

1

4.7700

29/03/2022

16:55:34

700

4.7500

29/03/2022

17:14:43

1

4.7300

29/03/2022

17:15:07

1

4.7300

29/03/2022

17:23:28

98

4.7300

29/03/2022

17:26:24

1

4.7300

29/03/2022

17:27:20

199

4.7300

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

Date

Hour

No. of shares acquired

Price (Euro)

30/03/2022

13:45:30

2,000

4.8400

30/03/2022

13:45:30

3,000

4.8100

30/03/2022

14:09:27

507

4.7800

30/03/2022

14:30:56

73

4.7800

30/03/2022

14:46:52

420

4.7800

30/03/2022

15:01:53

580

4.7700

30/03/2022

15:04:13

241

4.7700

30/03/2022

15:48:57

932

4.7900

30/03/2022

15:48:57

25

4.7900

30/03/2022

15:50:27

43

4.7900

30/03/2022

15:50:27

1,179

4.7700

30/03/2022

15:50:27

1,000

4.7600

30/03/2022

17:26:35

6

4.7900

30/03/2022

17:27:13

3

4.7900

30/03/2022

17:28:09

4

4.7900

30/03/2022

17:29:53

18

4.7900

30/03/2022

17:35:00

469

4.7600

31/03/2022

13:09:13

701

4.7600

31/03/2022

13:23:10

68

4.7600

31/03/2022

13:36:25

24

4.7600

31/03/2022

15:09:13

743

4.7600

31/03/2022

15:40:01

20

4.7600

31/03/2022

15:41:55

42

4.7600

31/03/2022

16:08:57

130

4.7600

31/03/2022

17:05:19

100

4.7600

31/03/2022

17:09:56

172

4.7600

31/03/2022

17:09:56

37

4.7600

31/03/2022

17:24:34

320

4.7900

31/03/2022

17:24:34

162

4.7900

31/03/2022

17:24:34

308

4.7900

31/03/2022

17:24:34

210

4.7900

31/03/2022

17:24:44

700

4.8000

31/03/2022

17:24:58

35

4.8000

31/03/2022

17:25:42

228

4.8000

31/03/2022

17:26:22

750

4.8000

01/04/2022

16:21:56

1,328

4.8000

* * *

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 28 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

* * *

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator

Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com

Press Office

Close to Media

Via Caradosso, 8 - Milan Tel.+39 02 7000 6237

Nicola Guglielmi - nicola.guglielmi@closetomedia.it Lucia Nappa - lucia.nappa@closetomedia.it

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

Disclaimer

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 09:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
