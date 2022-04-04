GHC: treasury shares buy-back announcement

Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, April 4, 2022 - Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 30, 2021, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between March 28 and April 1, 2022, it acquired on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 28,716 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.03% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 4.7676 per share, for a total of Euro 136,906.21.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date No. of shares acquired Average price (Euro) Value (Euro) 28/03/2022 5,437 4.6809 25,449.89 29/03/2022 6,701 4.7773 32,012.47 30/03/2022 10,500 4.7963 50,360.93 31/03/2022 4,750 4.7807 22,708.52 01/04/2022 1,328 4.8000 6,374.40 TOTAL 28,716 4.7676 136,906.21

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 1,251,233 treasury shares, equal to 1.39% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

Daily purchases on Euronext Milan ("EXM") segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between March 28 and April 1, 2022.

Date Hour No. of shares acquired Price (Euro) 28/03/2022 09:41:35 100 4.7100 28/03/2022 09:41:35 40 4.7100 28/03/2022 09:44:23 100 4.7100 28/03/2022 09:47:13 100 4.7100 28/03/2022 09:50:06 60 4.7100 28/03/2022 10:47:20 57 4.6800 28/03/2022 10:51:19 100 4.6800 28/03/2022 10:55:22 100 4.6800 28/03/2022 10:55:24 269 4.6800 28/03/2022 10:59:32 100 4.6800 28/03/2022 11:03:46 100 4.6800 28/03/2022 11:08:05 100 4.6800 28/03/2022 11:12:31 100 4.6800 28/03/2022 11:17:03 100 4.6800 28/03/2022 11:21:42 100 4.6800 28/03/2022 11:26:28 74 4.6800 28/03/2022 11:40:11 100 4.6700 28/03/2022 11:45:27 100 4.6700 28/03/2022 11:50:52 100 4.6700 28/03/2022 12:02:11 100 4.6700 28/03/2022 12:08:06 100 4.6700 28/03/2022 12:14:13 100 4.6700 28/03/2022 12:20:31 100 4.6700 28/03/2022 12:20:34 200 4.6700 28/03/2022 12:55:41 100 4.6700 28/03/2022 12:56:22 48 4.6700 28/03/2022 13:03:38 100 4.6700 28/03/2022 13:12:08 100 4.6700 28/03/2022 13:16:00 2 4.6700 28/03/2022 14:52:21 100 4.6700 28/03/2022 14:57:09 100 4.6700 28/03/2022 15:01:49 100 4.6700 28/03/2022 15:06:23 100 4.6700 28/03/2022 15:10:51 100 4.6700 28/03/2022 15:13:32 229 4.6700 28/03/2022 15:15:12 100 4.6700 28/03/2022 15:15:15 103 4.6700 28/03/2022 15:23:38 100 4.6700 28/03/2022 17:22:04 1,118 4.6900 28/03/2022 17:22:04 122 4.6900 28/03/2022 17:23:09 100 4.6900 28/03/2022 17:28:51 215 4.6900 29/03/2022 12:10:58 1,200 4.7800 29/03/2022 12:36:00 36 4.7900 29/03/2022 12:36:00 449 4.7900 29/03/2022 13:49:39 332 4.8200 29/03/2022 13:49:39 148 4.8200 29/03/2022 13:49:39 220 4.8200 29/03/2022 14:57:03 1,000 4.7800 29/03/2022 14:58:18 202 4.7800 29/03/2022 14:58:18 598 4.7800 29/03/2022 15:53:50 491 4.7700 29/03/2022 16:14:48 300 4.7700 29/03/2022 16:35:55 195 4.7700 29/03/2022 16:38:30 60 4.7700 29/03/2022 16:38:30 469 4.7700 29/03/2022 16:38:30 1 4.7700 29/03/2022 16:55:34 700 4.7500 29/03/2022 17:14:43 1 4.7300 29/03/2022 17:15:07 1 4.7300 29/03/2022 17:23:28 98 4.7300 29/03/2022 17:26:24 1 4.7300 29/03/2022 17:27:20 199 4.7300

Date Hour No. of shares acquired Price (Euro) 30/03/2022 13:45:30 2,000 4.8400 30/03/2022 13:45:30 3,000 4.8100 30/03/2022 14:09:27 507 4.7800 30/03/2022 14:30:56 73 4.7800 30/03/2022 14:46:52 420 4.7800 30/03/2022 15:01:53 580 4.7700 30/03/2022 15:04:13 241 4.7700 30/03/2022 15:48:57 932 4.7900 30/03/2022 15:48:57 25 4.7900 30/03/2022 15:50:27 43 4.7900 30/03/2022 15:50:27 1,179 4.7700 30/03/2022 15:50:27 1,000 4.7600 30/03/2022 17:26:35 6 4.7900 30/03/2022 17:27:13 3 4.7900 30/03/2022 17:28:09 4 4.7900 30/03/2022 17:29:53 18 4.7900 30/03/2022 17:35:00 469 4.7600 31/03/2022 13:09:13 701 4.7600 31/03/2022 13:23:10 68 4.7600 31/03/2022 13:36:25 24 4.7600 31/03/2022 15:09:13 743 4.7600 31/03/2022 15:40:01 20 4.7600 31/03/2022 15:41:55 42 4.7600 31/03/2022 16:08:57 130 4.7600 31/03/2022 17:05:19 100 4.7600 31/03/2022 17:09:56 172 4.7600 31/03/2022 17:09:56 37 4.7600 31/03/2022 17:24:34 320 4.7900 31/03/2022 17:24:34 162 4.7900 31/03/2022 17:24:34 308 4.7900 31/03/2022 17:24:34 210 4.7900 31/03/2022 17:24:44 700 4.8000 31/03/2022 17:24:58 35 4.8000 31/03/2022 17:25:42 228 4.8000 31/03/2022 17:26:22 750 4.8000 01/04/2022 16:21:56 1,328 4.8000

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 28 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator

Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com

Press Office

Close to Media

Via Caradosso, 8 - Milan Tel.+39 02 7000 6237

Nicola Guglielmi - nicola.guglielmi@closetomedia.it Lucia Nappa - lucia.nappa@closetomedia.it

