    GHC   IT0005345233

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.

(GHC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/11 04:41:55 am EDT
4.780 EUR   -1.04%
GHC: treasury shares buy-back announcement

04/11/2022 | 04:39am EDT
Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, April 11, 2022 - Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 30, 2021, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between April 4 and April 8, 2022, it acquired on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 16,042 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.02% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 4.7621 per share, for a total of Euro 76,393.45.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date

No. of shares acquired

Average price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

04/04/2022

2,088

4.8116

10,046.64

05/04/2022

8,834

4.7539

41,995.91

06/04/2022

4,800

4.7518

22,808.50

08/04/2022

320

4.8200

1,542.40

TOTAL

16,042

4.7621

76,393.45

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 1,267,275 treasury shares, equal to 1.40% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

* * *

Daily purchases on Euronext Milan ("EXM") segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between April 4 and April 8, 2022.

Date

Hour

No. of shares acquired

Price (Euro)

04/04/2022

12:11:04

223

4.8100

04/04/2022

14:37:05

125

4.8250

04/04/2022

15:08:22

1,074

4.8250

04/04/2022

15:50:04

400

4.8100

04/04/2022

17:29:46

266

4.7550

05/04/2022

09:45:20

107

4.7300

05/04/2022

10:04:25

223

4.7300

05/04/2022

10:04:36

74

4.7300

05/04/2022

12:10:37

160

4.7550

05/04/2022

14:49:12

200

4.7700

05/04/2022

15:25:44

3,000

4.7600

05/04/2022

15:26:04

580

4.7550

05/04/2022

15:26:04

260

4.7550

05/04/2022

15:59:54

234

4.7650

05/04/2022

16:01:36

1,000

4.7550

05/04/2022

16:09:01

996

4.7550

05/04/2022

16:22:03

369

4.7400

05/04/2022

16:22:03

631

4.7400

05/04/2022

17:13:54

1,000

4.7500

06/04/2022

12:15:56

500

4.7600

06/04/2022

13:03:52

76

4.7550

06/04/2022

13:22:50

214

4.7550

06/04/2022

13:22:50

270

4.7550

06/04/2022

14:37:24

40

4.7550

06/04/2022

15:34:20

1,000

4.7550

06/04/2022

15:34:20

700

4.7550

06/04/2022

15:48:47

200

4.7550

06/04/2022

16:00:55

1,000

4.7450

06/04/2022

16:58:35

600

4.7450

06/04/2022

17:00:42

200

4.7450

08/04/2022

17:29:55

320

4.8200

* * *

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 28 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

* * *

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator

Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com

Press Office

Close to Media

Via Caradosso, 8 - Milan Tel.+39 02 7000 6237

Nicola Guglielmi - nicola.guglielmi@closetomedia.it Lucia Nappa - lucia.nappa@closetomedia.it

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

Disclaimer

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 08:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
