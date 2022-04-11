GHC: treasury shares buy-back announcement

Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, April 11, 2022 - Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 30, 2021, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between April 4 and April 8, 2022, it acquired on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 16,042 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.02% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 4.7621 per share, for a total of Euro 76,393.45.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date No. of shares acquired Average price (Euro) Value (Euro) 04/04/2022 2,088 4.8116 10,046.64 05/04/2022 8,834 4.7539 41,995.91 06/04/2022 4,800 4.7518 22,808.50 08/04/2022 320 4.8200 1,542.40 TOTAL 16,042 4.7621 76,393.45

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 1,267,275 treasury shares, equal to 1.40% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

Daily purchases on Euronext Milan ("EXM") segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between April 4 and April 8, 2022.

Date Hour No. of shares acquired Price (Euro) 04/04/2022 12:11:04 223 4.8100 04/04/2022 14:37:05 125 4.8250 04/04/2022 15:08:22 1,074 4.8250 04/04/2022 15:50:04 400 4.8100 04/04/2022 17:29:46 266 4.7550 05/04/2022 09:45:20 107 4.7300 05/04/2022 10:04:25 223 4.7300 05/04/2022 10:04:36 74 4.7300 05/04/2022 12:10:37 160 4.7550 05/04/2022 14:49:12 200 4.7700 05/04/2022 15:25:44 3,000 4.7600 05/04/2022 15:26:04 580 4.7550 05/04/2022 15:26:04 260 4.7550 05/04/2022 15:59:54 234 4.7650 05/04/2022 16:01:36 1,000 4.7550 05/04/2022 16:09:01 996 4.7550 05/04/2022 16:22:03 369 4.7400 05/04/2022 16:22:03 631 4.7400 05/04/2022 17:13:54 1,000 4.7500 06/04/2022 12:15:56 500 4.7600 06/04/2022 13:03:52 76 4.7550 06/04/2022 13:22:50 214 4.7550 06/04/2022 13:22:50 270 4.7550 06/04/2022 14:37:24 40 4.7550 06/04/2022 15:34:20 1,000 4.7550 06/04/2022 15:34:20 700 4.7550 06/04/2022 15:48:47 200 4.7550 06/04/2022 16:00:55 1,000 4.7450 06/04/2022 16:58:35 600 4.7450 06/04/2022 17:00:42 200 4.7450 08/04/2022 17:29:55 320 4.8200

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 28 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

