GHC: treasury shares buy-back announcement

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT
Rome, May 30, 2022- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2022, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between May 23 and May 27, 2022, it acquired on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 17,226 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.02% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 4.2901 per share, for a total of Euro 73,900.61.
The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.
Purchases of GHC shares on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:
Date
No. of shares acquired
Average price (Euro)
Value (Euro)
23/05/2022
2,622
4.3783
11,479.92
24/05/2022
3,130
4.3442
13,597.35
25/05/2022
3,617
4.2754
15,464.10
26/05/2022
3,240
4.2578
13,795.42
27/05/2022
4,617
4.2373
19,563.83
TOTAL
17,226
4.2901
73,900.61
Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 966,321 treasury shares, equal to 1.07% of the share capital(1).
The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.
It should be noted that on May 27, 2022, the Company, in implementation of the 2019-2021 Stock Grant Plan approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on September 26, 2018, delivered n. 350,585 treasury shares to the related beneficiaries. The additional documentation relating to the 2019-2021 Stock Grant Plan will be made available to the public in the manner and within the terms of the law
Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.
03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009
Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891
1
Daily purchases on Euronext Milan ("EXM") segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between May 23 and May 27, 2022.
Date
Hour
No. of shares acquired
Price (Euro)
23/05/2022
11:05:03
800
4.4050
23/05/2022
11:06:52
136
4.3750
23/05/2022
11:07:49
136
4.3750
23/05/2022
11:18:40
136
4.3750
23/05/2022
11:20:48
136
4.3750
23/05/2022
11:22:57
136
4.3750
23/05/2022
11:25:07
120
4.3750
23/05/2022
12:16:28
136
4.3600
23/05/2022
12:16:28
13
4.3600
23/05/2022
12:16:28
1
4.3600
23/05/2022
12:16:46
136
4.3600
23/05/2022
12:16:46
136
4.3600
23/05/2022
12:16:46
100
4.3600
23/05/2022
15:15:18
136
4.3600
23/05/2022
15:15:18
13
4.3600
23/05/2022
15:15:18
110
4.3600
23/05/2022
15:15:18
131
4.3600
23/05/2022
15:15:18
110
4.3600
24/05/2022
10:52:59
128
4.3700
24/05/2022
10:54:51
284
4.3700
24/05/2022
10:56:44
284
4.3700
24/05/2022
10:58:39
284
4.3700
24/05/2022
11:00:33
284
4.3700
24/05/2022
11:02:29
66
4.3700
24/05/2022
11:02:57
50
4.3700
24/05/2022
11:11:14
170
4.3400
24/05/2022
11:13:17
220
4.3400
24/05/2022
11:17:28
30
4.3400
24/05/2022
11:52:39
284
4.3200
24/05/2022
11:52:39
284
4.3200
24/05/2022
11:52:39
284
4.3200
24/05/2022
11:53:26
148
4.3200
24/05/2022
14:01:02
330
4.3150
25/05/2022
10:32:48
250
4.3050
25/05/2022
10:34:12
250
4.3050
25/05/2022
10:45:53
250
4.2850
25/05/2022
10:47:24
250
4.2850
25/05/2022
10:56:55
250
4.2950
25/05/2022
10:56:55
250
4.2950
25/05/2022
10:59:56
250
4.2700
25/05/2022
11:01:34
250
4.2700
25/05/2022
13:23:46
182
4.2500
25/05/2022
14:15:17
200
4.2600
25/05/2022
14:15:23
18
4.2600
25/05/2022
14:16:04
217
4.2600
25/05/2022
15:16:50
250
4.2600
25/05/2022
15:16:50
250
4.2600
25/05/2022
15:17:01
250
4.2600
25/05/2022
15:17:01
250
4.2600
Date
Hour
No. of shares acquired
Price (Euro)
26/05/2022
11:42:06
1,000
4.2550
26/05/2022
14:06:22
105
4.2300
26/05/2022
14:07:39
27
4.2300
26/05/2022
15:18:21
85
4.2450
26/05/2022
16:23:23
500
4.2600
26/05/2022
16:26:39
800
4.2600
26/05/2022
16:59:12
73
4.2600
26/05/2022
17:13:47
647
4.2650
26/05/2022
17:14:15
3
4.2650
27/05/2022
13:23:32
311
4.2400
27/05/2022
13:23:32
311
4.2400
27/05/2022
13:23:32
311
4.2400
27/05/2022
13:23:32
311
4.2400
27/05/2022
13:23:32
311
4.2400
27/05/2022
13:23:32
311
4.2400
27/05/2022
13:23:32
311
4.2400
27/05/2022
13:23:32
311
4.2400
27/05/2022
13:23:32
311
4.2400
27/05/2022
13:23:32
201
4.2400
27/05/2022
13:24:10
311
4.2400
27/05/2022
13:24:10
311
4.2400
27/05/2022
13:24:10
278
4.2400
27/05/2022
14:18:56
100
4.2250
27/05/2022
14:52:01
300
4.2200
27/05/2022
16:02:31
317
4.2250
The GHC Group
The GHC Group, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 28 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").
