Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GHC   IT0005345233

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.

(GHC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05/30 11:35:59 am EDT
4.250 EUR   +0.71%
11:49aGHC : treasury shares buy-back announcement
PU
05/24GHC : minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting made available
PU
05/23GHC : treasury shares buy-back announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GHC: treasury shares buy-back announcement

05/30/2022 | 11:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, May 30, 2022- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2022, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between May 23 and May 27, 2022, it acquired on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 17,226 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.02% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 4.2901 per share, for a total of Euro 73,900.61.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date

No. of shares acquired

Average price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

23/05/2022

2,622

4.3783

11,479.92

24/05/2022

3,130

4.3442

13,597.35

25/05/2022

3,617

4.2754

15,464.10

26/05/2022

3,240

4.2578

13,795.42

27/05/2022

4,617

4.2373

19,563.83

TOTAL

17,226

4.2901

73,900.61

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 966,321 treasury shares, equal to 1.07% of the share capital(1).

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

  1. It should be noted that on May 27, 2022, the Company, in implementation of the 2019-2021 Stock Grant Plan approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on September 26, 2018, delivered n. 350,585 treasury shares to the related beneficiaries. The additional documentation relating to the 2019-2021 Stock Grant Plan will be made available to the public in the manner and within the terms of the law

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

1

* * *

Daily purchases on Euronext Milan ("EXM") segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between May 23 and May 27, 2022.

Date

Hour

No. of shares acquired

Price (Euro)

23/05/2022

11:05:03

800

4.4050

23/05/2022

11:06:52

136

4.3750

23/05/2022

11:07:49

136

4.3750

23/05/2022

11:18:40

136

4.3750

23/05/2022

11:20:48

136

4.3750

23/05/2022

11:22:57

136

4.3750

23/05/2022

11:25:07

120

4.3750

23/05/2022

12:16:28

136

4.3600

23/05/2022

12:16:28

13

4.3600

23/05/2022

12:16:28

1

4.3600

23/05/2022

12:16:46

136

4.3600

23/05/2022

12:16:46

136

4.3600

23/05/2022

12:16:46

100

4.3600

23/05/2022

15:15:18

136

4.3600

23/05/2022

15:15:18

13

4.3600

23/05/2022

15:15:18

110

4.3600

23/05/2022

15:15:18

131

4.3600

23/05/2022

15:15:18

110

4.3600

24/05/2022

10:52:59

128

4.3700

24/05/2022

10:54:51

284

4.3700

24/05/2022

10:56:44

284

4.3700

24/05/2022

10:58:39

284

4.3700

24/05/2022

11:00:33

284

4.3700

24/05/2022

11:02:29

66

4.3700

24/05/2022

11:02:57

50

4.3700

24/05/2022

11:11:14

170

4.3400

24/05/2022

11:13:17

220

4.3400

24/05/2022

11:17:28

30

4.3400

24/05/2022

11:52:39

284

4.3200

24/05/2022

11:52:39

284

4.3200

24/05/2022

11:52:39

284

4.3200

24/05/2022

11:53:26

148

4.3200

24/05/2022

14:01:02

330

4.3150

25/05/2022

10:32:48

250

4.3050

25/05/2022

10:34:12

250

4.3050

25/05/2022

10:45:53

250

4.2850

25/05/2022

10:47:24

250

4.2850

25/05/2022

10:56:55

250

4.2950

25/05/2022

10:56:55

250

4.2950

25/05/2022

10:59:56

250

4.2700

25/05/2022

11:01:34

250

4.2700

25/05/2022

13:23:46

182

4.2500

25/05/2022

14:15:17

200

4.2600

25/05/2022

14:15:23

18

4.2600

25/05/2022

14:16:04

217

4.2600

25/05/2022

15:16:50

250

4.2600

25/05/2022

15:16:50

250

4.2600

25/05/2022

15:17:01

250

4.2600

25/05/2022

15:17:01

250

4.2600

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

2

Date

Hour

No. of shares acquired

Price (Euro)

26/05/2022

11:42:06

1,000

4.2550

26/05/2022

14:06:22

105

4.2300

26/05/2022

14:07:39

27

4.2300

26/05/2022

15:18:21

85

4.2450

26/05/2022

16:23:23

500

4.2600

26/05/2022

16:26:39

800

4.2600

26/05/2022

16:59:12

73

4.2600

26/05/2022

17:13:47

647

4.2650

26/05/2022

17:14:15

3

4.2650

27/05/2022

13:23:32

311

4.2400

27/05/2022

13:23:32

311

4.2400

27/05/2022

13:23:32

311

4.2400

27/05/2022

13:23:32

311

4.2400

27/05/2022

13:23:32

311

4.2400

27/05/2022

13:23:32

311

4.2400

27/05/2022

13:23:32

311

4.2400

27/05/2022

13:23:32

311

4.2400

27/05/2022

13:23:32

311

4.2400

27/05/2022

13:23:32

201

4.2400

27/05/2022

13:24:10

311

4.2400

27/05/2022

13:24:10

311

4.2400

27/05/2022

13:24:10

278

4.2400

27/05/2022

14:18:56

100

4.2250

27/05/2022

14:52:01

300

4.2200

27/05/2022

16:02:31

317

4.2250

* * *

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 28 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

* * *

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.

Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator

Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com

Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com

Press Office

Close to Media

Via Caradosso, 8 - Milan

Tel.+39 02 7000 6237

Nicola Guglielmi - nicola.guglielmi@closetomedia.it

Lucia Nappa - lucia.nappa@closetomedia.it

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

3

Disclaimer

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.
11:49aGHC : treasury shares buy-back announcement
PU
05/24GHC : minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting made available
PU
05/23GHC : treasury shares buy-back announcement
PU
05/13Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
04/29GHC : Shareholders' Meeting 2022 and Board of Directors' motions
PU
04/18GHC : treasury shares buy-back announcement
PU
04/11GHC : treasury shares buy-back announcement
PU
04/04GHC : treasury shares buy-back announcement
PU
03/30GHC : Shareholders' Meeting call notice, Annual FInancial Report and additional documentat..
PU
03/28GHC : treasury shares buy-back announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 312 M 334 M 334 M
Net income 2022 26,0 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net Debt 2022 123 M 132 M 132 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 375 M 402 M 402 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 862
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,22 €
Average target price 6,55 €
Spread / Average Target 55,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maria Laura Garofalo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luigi Celentano Chief Financial Officer
Guido Dalla Rosa Prati Chairman
Riccardo Rossetti Head-Administration & Accounts
Franca Brusco Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.-23.27%402
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-20.44%27 224
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-8.16%19 452
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-10.08%13 266
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED9.66%12 777
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED10.87%11 877