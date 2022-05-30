GHC: treasury shares buy-back announcement

Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, May 30, 2022- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2022, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between May 23 and May 27, 2022, it acquired on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 17,226 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.02% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 4.2901 per share, for a total of Euro 73,900.61.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date No. of shares acquired Average price (Euro) Value (Euro) 23/05/2022 2,622 4.3783 11,479.92 24/05/2022 3,130 4.3442 13,597.35 25/05/2022 3,617 4.2754 15,464.10 26/05/2022 3,240 4.2578 13,795.42 27/05/2022 4,617 4.2373 19,563.83 TOTAL 17,226 4.2901 73,900.61

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 966,321 treasury shares, equal to 1.07% of the share capital(1).

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

It should be noted that on May 27, 2022, the Company, in implementation of the 2019-2021 Stock Grant Plan approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on September 26, 2018, delivered n. 350,585 treasury shares to the related beneficiaries. The additional documentation relating to the 2019-2021 Stock Grant Plan will be made available to the public in the manner and within the terms of the law

1