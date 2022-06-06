GHC: treasury shares buy-back announcement

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT
Rome, June 6, 2022- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2022, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between May 30 2022 and June 3, 2022, it acquired on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 17,136 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.02% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 4.2968 per share, for a total of Euro 73,630.79.
The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.
Purchases of GHC shares on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:
Date
No. of shares acquired
Average price (Euro)
Value (Euro)
30/05/2022
4.954
4,2911
21.257,89
31/05/2022
1.706
4,3257
7.379,62
01/06/2022
6.588
4,2933
28.284,04
02/06/2022
1.438
4,2933
6.173,73
03/06/2022
2.450
4,3002
10.535,51
TOTAL
17.136
4,2968
73.630,79
Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 983,457 treasury shares, equal to 1.09% of the share capital.
The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.
Daily purchases on Euronext Milan ("EXM") segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between May 30 and June 3, 2022.
Date
Hour
No. of shares acquired
Price (Euro)
30/05/2022
10:32:25
600
4,3000
30/05/2022
10:32:56
600
4,3000
30/05/2022
10:50:08
750
4,3000
30/05/2022
10:50:58
130
4,3000
30/05/2022
11:20:23
120
4,3000
30/05/2022
11:30:06
195
4,2950
30/05/2022
11:32:06
5
4,2950
30/05/2022
11:32:08
315
4,2850
30/05/2022
11:34:09
315
4,2850
30/05/2022
11:36:12
315
4,2850
30/05/2022
11:40:21
55
4,2850
30/05/2022
12:00:39
102
4,2800
30/05/2022
12:02:59
315
4,2800
30/05/2022
12:05:22
315
4,2800
30/05/2022
12:07:47
268
4,2800
30/05/2022
14:34:33
315
4,2850
30/05/2022
14:36:40
239
4,2850
31/05/2022
13:43:31
65
4,2800
31/05/2022
15:22:13
822
4,3250
31/05/2022
15:26:15
817
4,3300
31/05/2022
15:26:15
2
4,3300
01/06/2022
10:13:41
414
4,2550
01/06/2022
10:15:28
457
4,2550
01/06/2022
10:20:05
1.117
4,3300
01/06/2022
10:20:05
457
4,3300
01/06/2022
10:20:23
426
4,3300
01/06/2022
10:23:03
457
4,3150
01/06/2022
10:24:56
362
4,3150
01/06/2022
10:31:17
457
4,2950
01/06/2022
10:33:15
457
4,2950
01/06/2022
10:35:15
86
4,2950
01/06/2022
12:29:12
457
4,2750
01/06/2022
12:29:20
77
4,2750
01/06/2022
12:32:54
364
4,2750
01/06/2022
15:14:40
221
4,2500
01/06/2022
15:16:16
779
4,2500
02/06/2022
10:15:37
250
4,2950
02/06/2022
13:30:56
464
4,3050
02/06/2022
13:30:56
100
4,3050
02/06/2022
14:57:52
98
4,2850
02/06/2022
15:08:12
96
4,2850
02/06/2022
15:43:33
95
4,2850
02/06/2022
15:53:35
101
4,2850
02/06/2022
16:04:14
46
4,2850
02/06/2022
17:10:50
97
4,2750
02/06/2022
17:20:01
90
4,2750
02/06/2022
17:35:44
1
4,2750
03/06/2022
12:45:57
199
4,3100
03/06/2022
12:52:31
800
4,3100
03/06/2022
13:06:13
1
4,3100
03/06/2022
13:26:41
201
4,2900
03/06/2022
14:14:39
200
4,2900
03/06/2022
16:44:41
201
4,2900
03/06/2022
17:05:08
200
4,2900
03/06/2022
17:20:00
147
4,2900
03/06/2022
17:26:03
500
4,3000
03/06/2022
17:35:05
1
4,3000
The GHC Group
The GHC Group, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 28 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").
