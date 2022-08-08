GHC: treasury shares buy-back announcement

Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, August 8, 2022- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2022, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between August 1 2022 and August 4, 2022, it acquired on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 7,086 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.01% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 3.9899 per share, for a total of Euro 28,272.67.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date No. of shares acquired Average price (Euro) Value (Euro) 01/08/2022 2,900 4.0016 11,604.59 02/08/2022 2,517 3.9742 10,002.99 03/08/2022 1,169 3.9864 4,660.09 04/08/2022 500 4.0100 2,005.00 TOTAL 7,086 3.9899 28,272.67

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 1,101,570 treasury shares, equal to 1.22% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

