GHC: treasury shares buy-back announcement

08/08/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, August 8, 2022- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2022, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between August 1 2022 and August 4, 2022, it acquired on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 7,086 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.01% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 3.9899 per share, for a total of Euro 28,272.67.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date

No. of shares acquired

Average price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

01/08/2022

2,900

4.0016

11,604.59

02/08/2022

2,517

3.9742

10,002.99

03/08/2022

1,169

3.9864

4,660.09

04/08/2022

500

4.0100

2,005.00

TOTAL

7,086

3.9899

28,272.67

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 1,101,570 treasury shares, equal to 1.22% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

1

* * *

Daily purchases on Euronext Milan ("EXM") segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between August 1 and August 4, 2022.

Date

Hour

No. of shares acquired

Price (Euro)

01/08/2022

15:47:06

222

4.0000

01/08/2022

15:47:06

600

4.0000

01/08/2022

15:47:06

53

4.0000

01/08/2022

15:47:06

539

4.0000

01/08/2022

15:47:06

36

4.0000

01/08/2022

16:09:09

592

4.0150

01/08/2022

16:14:22

858

3.9950

02/08/2022

10:51:33

488

3.9700

02/08/2022

10:51:33

12

3.9700

02/08/2022

11:00:51

200

3.9350

02/08/2022

12:31:29

317

3.9700

02/08/2022

12:34:52

500

3.9650

02/08/2022

16:09:41

25

3.9900

02/08/2022

16:09:41

230

3.9900

02/08/2022

16:09:41

245

3.9900

02/08/2022

16:10:00

250

3.9900

02/08/2022

16:10:23

250

3.9900

03/08/2022

12:27:46

170

3.9900

03/08/2022

12:34:10

200

3.9900

03/08/2022

12:34:16

130

3.9900

03/08/2022

17:13:14

70

3.9900

03/08/2022

17:13:14

300

3.9900

03/08/2022

17:13:38

130

3.9900

03/08/2022

17:27:34

69

3.9650

03/08/2022

17:27:42

100

3.9650

04/08/2022

15:17:50

300

4.0100

04/08/2022

17:18:13

200

4.0100

* * *

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 28 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

* * *

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.

Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator

Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com

Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com

Press Office

Barabino & Partners

Massimiliano Parboni - m.parboni@barabino.it

Tel. +39 335 8304078

Lidy Casati - l.casati@barabino.it

Tel. +39 342 1056079

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

2

Disclaimer

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 09:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
