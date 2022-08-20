GHC: treasury shares buy-back announcement

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT
Rome, August 20, 2022- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy- back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2022, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between August 16, 2022 and August 19, 2022, it acquired on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 4,787 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.01% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 4.0067 per share, for a total of Euro 19,179.95.
The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.
Purchases of GHC shares on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:
Date
No. of shares acquired
Average price (Euro)
Value (Euro)
16/08/2022
97
4.0100
388.97
17/08/2022
3,130
4.0266
12,603.40
18/08/2022
260
3.9550
1,028.30
19/08/2022
1,300
3.9687
5,159.28
TOTAL
4,787
4.0067
19,179.95
Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 1,111,747 treasury shares, equal to 1.23% of the share capital.
The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.
Daily purchases on Euronext Milan ("EXM") segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between August 16 and August 19, 2022.
Date
Hour
No. of shares acquired
Price (Euro)
16/08/2022
12:36:13
59
4.0100
16/08/2022
12:36:41
34
4.0100
16/08/2022
13:50:09
4
4.0100
17/08/2022
09:07:54
15
4.0800
17/08/2022
09:08:22
786
4.0800
17/08/2022
09:11:56
299
4.0800
17/08/2022
11:06:00
200
4.0700
17/08/2022
14:24:24
250
3.9900
17/08/2022
14:24:24
198
3.9900
17/08/2022
14:34:52
1,352
3.9900
17/08/2022
17:29:45
30
3.9800
18/08/2022
17:15:13
220
3.9550
18/08/2022
17:29:45
40
3.9550
19/08/2022
15:52:37
140
3.9750
19/08/2022
15:52:37
767
3.9750
19/08/2022
16:30:21
93
3.9750
19/08/2022
16:59:12
216
3.9350
19/08/2022
17:22:05
84
3.9800
The GHC Group
The GHC Group, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 28 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").
