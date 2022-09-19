GHC: treasury shares buy-back announcement

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT
Rome, September 19, 2022- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy- back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2022, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between September 12, 2022 and September 16, 2022, it acquired on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 10,864 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.01% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 3.9985 per share, for a total of Euro 43,440.11.
The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.
Purchases of GHC shares on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:
Date
No. of shares acquired
Average price (Euro)
Value (Euro)
12/09/2022
1,834
4.0049
7,345.05
13/09/2022
2,580
4.0987
10,574.58
14/09/2022
600
4.0800
2,448.00
15/09/2022
2,850
3.9793
11,340.99
16/09/2022
3,000
3.9105
11,731.50
TOTAL
10,864
3.9985
43,440.11
Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 1,130,808 treasury shares, equal to 1.25% of the share capital.
The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.
Daily purchases on Euronext Milan ("EXM") segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between September 12 and September 16, 2022.
Date
Hour
No. of shares acquired
Price (Euro)
12/09/2022
11:14:14
500
3.9550
12/09/2022
12:59:21
363
4.0200
12/09/2022
13:13:43
2
4.0300
12/09/2022
14:31:19
969
4.0250
13/09/2022
12:31:38
500
4.1050
13/09/2022
12:33:21
1,000
4.1050
13/09/2022
13:38:04
312
4.0650
13/09/2022
16:25:18
500
4.1000
13/09/2022
16:25:24
188
4.1000
13/09/2022
16:25:46
80
4.1000
14/09/2022
13:48:08
12
4.0800
14/09/2022
13:48:08
209
4.0800
14/09/2022
13:48:34
39
4.0800
14/09/2022
13:53:07
340
4.0800
15/09/2022
11:28:52
250
4.0400
15/09/2022
13:58:58
7
3.9800
15/09/2022
13:58:58
993
3.9800
15/09/2022
14:15:53
926
3.9600
15/09/2022
16:00:09
100
3.9750
15/09/2022
16:00:09
224
3.9750
15/09/2022
16:00:47
25
3.9750
15/09/2022
17:28:34
90
3.9900
15/09/2022
17:28:34
235
3.9900
16/09/2022
09:45:57
250
3.9150
16/09/2022
10:53:21
25
3.9150
16/09/2022
12:55:06
75
3.9150
16/09/2022
15:04:52
200
3.9150
16/09/2022
16:05:14
90
3.9450
16/09/2022
16:05:14
750
3.9450
16/09/2022
16:05:14
210
3.9450
16/09/2022
16:37:26
297
3.8900
16/09/2022
16:37:49
103
3.8900
16/09/2022
16:37:49
897
3.8800
16/09/2022
17:18:28
103
3.8800
The GHC Group
The GHC Group, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 28 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").
