    GHC   IT0005345233

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.

(GHC)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:25 2022-09-19 am EDT
3.780 EUR   -1.69%
GHC : treasury shares buy-back announcement
PU
Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
GHC : Board of Directors approves H1 2022 consolidated results
PU
GHC: treasury shares buy-back announcement

09/19/2022 | 12:30pm EDT
Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, September 19, 2022- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy- back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2022, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between September 12, 2022 and September 16, 2022, it acquired on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 10,864 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.01% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 3.9985 per share, for a total of Euro 43,440.11.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date

No. of shares acquired

Average price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

12/09/2022

1,834

4.0049

7,345.05

13/09/2022

2,580

4.0987

10,574.58

14/09/2022

600

4.0800

2,448.00

15/09/2022

2,850

3.9793

11,340.99

16/09/2022

3,000

3.9105

11,731.50

TOTAL

10,864

3.9985

43,440.11

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 1,130,808 treasury shares, equal to 1.25% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

Daily purchases on Euronext Milan ("EXM") segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between September 12 and September 16, 2022.

Date

Hour

No. of shares acquired

Price (Euro)

12/09/2022

11:14:14

500

3.9550

12/09/2022

12:59:21

363

4.0200

12/09/2022

13:13:43

2

4.0300

12/09/2022

14:31:19

969

4.0250

13/09/2022

12:31:38

500

4.1050

13/09/2022

12:33:21

1,000

4.1050

13/09/2022

13:38:04

312

4.0650

13/09/2022

16:25:18

500

4.1000

13/09/2022

16:25:24

188

4.1000

13/09/2022

16:25:46

80

4.1000

14/09/2022

13:48:08

12

4.0800

14/09/2022

13:48:08

209

4.0800

14/09/2022

13:48:34

39

4.0800

14/09/2022

13:53:07

340

4.0800

15/09/2022

11:28:52

250

4.0400

15/09/2022

13:58:58

7

3.9800

15/09/2022

13:58:58

993

3.9800

15/09/2022

14:15:53

926

3.9600

15/09/2022

16:00:09

100

3.9750

15/09/2022

16:00:09

224

3.9750

15/09/2022

16:00:47

25

3.9750

15/09/2022

17:28:34

90

3.9900

15/09/2022

17:28:34

235

3.9900

16/09/2022

09:45:57

250

3.9150

16/09/2022

10:53:21

25

3.9150

16/09/2022

12:55:06

75

3.9150

16/09/2022

15:04:52

200

3.9150

16/09/2022

16:05:14

90

3.9450

16/09/2022

16:05:14

750

3.9450

16/09/2022

16:05:14

210

3.9450

16/09/2022

16:37:26

297

3.8900

16/09/2022

16:37:49

103

3.8900

16/09/2022

16:37:49

897

3.8800

16/09/2022

17:18:28

103

3.8800

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 28 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

* * *

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.

Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator

Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com

Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com

Press Office

Barabino & Partners

Massimiliano Parboni - m.parboni@barabino.it

Tel. +39 335 8304078

Lidy Casati - l.casati@barabino.it

Tel. +39 342 1056079

Disclaimer

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 16:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
