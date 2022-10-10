GHC: treasury shares buy-back announcement

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT
Rome, October 10, 2022- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy- back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2022, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between October 3, 2022 and October 7, 2022, it acquired on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 6,699 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.01% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 3.8412 per share, for a total of Euro 25,731.90.
The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.
Purchases of GHC shares on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:
Date
No. of shares acquired
Average price (Euro)
Value (Euro)
03/10/2022
600
3.8400
2,303.99
04/10/2022
3,927
3.8411
15,084.09
06/10/2022
1,132
3.8494
4,357.53
07/10/2022
1,040
3.8330
3,986.30
TOTAL
6,699
3.8412
25,731.90
Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 1,158,283 treasury shares, equal to 1.28% of the share capital.
The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.
Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.
03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009
Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891
1
* * *
Daily purchases on Euronext Milan ("EXM") segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between October 3 and October 7, 2022.
Date
Hour
No. of shares acquired
Price (Euro)
03/10/2022
14:16:36
1
3.8250
03/10/2022
15:18:22
599
3.8400
04/10/2022
14:12:29
740
3.8050
04/10/2022
14:12:29
260
3.8050
04/10/2022
16:02:52
1,000
3.8350
04/10/2022
16:48:51
590
3.8050
04/10/2022
16:59:38
141
3.9000
04/10/2022
17:23:06
581
3.9000
04/10/2022
17:26:29
278
3.9000
04/10/2022
17:27:55
337
3.8550
06/10/2022
13:56:30
700
3.8450
06/10/2022
14:03:07
180
3.8450
06/10/2022
15:55:17
10
3.8600
06/10/2022
17:08:51
90
3.8650
06/10/2022
17:08:51
119
3.8650
06/10/2022
17:29:35
33
3.8650
07/10/2022
14:48:44
411
3.8350
07/10/2022
15:23:42
189
3.8350
07/10/2022
15:23:42
11
3.8350
07/10/2022
15:49:03
9
3.8350
07/10/2022
17:35:14
163
3.8300
07/10/2022
17:35:14
76
3.8300
07/10/2022
17:35:14
97
3.8300
07/10/2022
17:35:14
84
3.8300
* * *
The GHC Group
The GHC Group, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 28 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").
Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 10:31:03 UTC.