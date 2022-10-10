Advanced search
    GHC   IT0005345233

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.

(GHC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:45 2022-10-10 am EDT
3.888 EUR   +1.51%
GHC: treasury shares buy-back announcement

10/10/2022 | 06:32am EDT
Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, October 10, 2022- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy- back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2022, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between October 3, 2022 and October 7, 2022, it acquired on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 6,699 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.01% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 3.8412 per share, for a total of Euro 25,731.90.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date

No. of shares acquired

Average price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

03/10/2022

600

3.8400

2,303.99

04/10/2022

3,927

3.8411

15,084.09

06/10/2022

1,132

3.8494

4,357.53

07/10/2022

1,040

3.8330

3,986.30

TOTAL

6,699

3.8412

25,731.90

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 1,158,283 treasury shares, equal to 1.28% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

1

* * *

Daily purchases on Euronext Milan ("EXM") segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between October 3 and October 7, 2022.

Date

Hour

No. of shares acquired

Price (Euro)

03/10/2022

14:16:36

1

3.8250

03/10/2022

15:18:22

599

3.8400

04/10/2022

14:12:29

740

3.8050

04/10/2022

14:12:29

260

3.8050

04/10/2022

16:02:52

1,000

3.8350

04/10/2022

16:48:51

590

3.8050

04/10/2022

16:59:38

141

3.9000

04/10/2022

17:23:06

581

3.9000

04/10/2022

17:26:29

278

3.9000

04/10/2022

17:27:55

337

3.8550

06/10/2022

13:56:30

700

3.8450

06/10/2022

14:03:07

180

3.8450

06/10/2022

15:55:17

10

3.8600

06/10/2022

17:08:51

90

3.8650

06/10/2022

17:08:51

119

3.8650

06/10/2022

17:29:35

33

3.8650

07/10/2022

14:48:44

411

3.8350

07/10/2022

15:23:42

189

3.8350

07/10/2022

15:23:42

11

3.8350

07/10/2022

15:49:03

9

3.8350

07/10/2022

17:35:14

163

3.8300

07/10/2022

17:35:14

76

3.8300

07/10/2022

17:35:14

97

3.8300

07/10/2022

17:35:14

84

3.8300

* * *

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 28 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

* * *

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.

Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator

Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com

Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com

Press Office

Barabino & Partners

Massimiliano Parboni - m.parboni@barabino.it

Tel. +39 335 8304078

Lidy Casati - l.casati@barabino.it

Tel. +39 342 1056079

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

2

Disclaimer

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 10:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 314 M 307 M 307 M
Net income 2022 24,5 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
Net Debt 2022 123 M 120 M 120 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 341 M 334 M 334 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 872
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,83 €
Average target price 6,40 €
Spread / Average Target 67,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maria Laura Garofalo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luigi Celentano Chief Financial Officer
Guido dalla Rosa Prati Chairman
Riccardo Rossetti Head-Administration & Accounts
Franca Brusco Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.-30.36%334
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.90%28 381
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES28.26%12 481
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-40.93%11 514
IHH HEALTHCARE-21.53%10 903
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-19.82%8 353