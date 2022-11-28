Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GHC   IT0005345233

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.

(GHC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04:53 2022-11-28 am EST
3.890 EUR   -1.39%
05:05aGhc : treasury shares buy-back announcement
PU
11/21Ghc : treasury shares buy-back announcement
PU
11/14Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GHC: treasury shares buy-back announcement

11/28/2022 | 05:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, November 28, 2022- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy- back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2022, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between November 21, 2022 and November 25, 2022, it acquired on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 16,573 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.02% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 3.9265 per share, for a total of Euro 65,074.37.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date

No. of shares acquired

Average price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

21/11/2022

3,000

4.0032

12,009.50

22/11/2022

4,199

3.8874

16,323.09

23/11/2022

4,724

3.9070

18,456.53

24/11/2022

900

3.9350

3,541.50

25/11/2022

3,750

3.9317

14,743.75

TOTAL

16,573

3.9265

65,074.37

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 1,220,309 treasury shares, equal to 1.35% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

1

* * *

Daily purchases on Euronext Milan ("EXM") segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between November 21 and November 25, 2022.

Date

Hour

No. of shares acquired

Price (Euro)

21/11/2022

11:25:14

340

4.1500

21/11/2022

12:33:13

300

4.0250

21/11/2022

12:37:04

300

4.0250

21/11/2022

12:46:19

60

4.0250

21/11/2022

13:00:45

330

4.0600

21/11/2022

13:00:45

70

4.0600

21/11/2022

13:02:19

300

4.0300

21/11/2022

15:57:38

1,200

3.9300

21/11/2022

15:57:41

100

3.9300

22/11/2022

09:44:43

469

3.9000

22/11/2022

09:44:45

31

3.9000

22/11/2022

13:45:39

575

3.9100

22/11/2022

13:45:41

124

3.9100

22/11/2022

15:30:19

500

3.8800

22/11/2022

15:30:19

500

3.8800

22/11/2022

15:57:47

1,000

3.8800

22/11/2022

15:57:47

1,000

3.8800

23/11/2022

10:37:14

150

3.8400

23/11/2022

10:37:16

246

3.8400

23/11/2022

10:55:13

4

3.8400

23/11/2022

16:38:43

252

3.8950

23/11/2022

16:38:43

748

3.8950

23/11/2022

16:41:04

52

3.8950

23/11/2022

16:48:53

84

3.8950

23/11/2022

17:02:29

102

3.8950

23/11/2022

17:04:45

762

3.8950

23/11/2022

17:05:40

38

3.8950

23/11/2022

17:13:12

266

3.9250

23/11/2022

17:13:12

437

3.9250

23/11/2022

17:13:12

259

3.9250

23/11/2022

17:22:09

347

3.9300

23/11/2022

17:23:46

894

3.9350

23/11/2022

17:23:46

39

3.9350

23/11/2022

17:35:12

44

3.9000

24/11/2022

14:43:13

178

3.9350

24/11/2022

14:49:55

22

3.9350

24/11/2022

17:14:52

276

3.9350

24/11/2022

17:14:52

100

3.9350

24/11/2022

17:14:52

324

3.9350

25/11/2022

14:57:02

479

3.9300

25/11/2022

14:58:13

10

3.9300

25/11/2022

15:04:07

2,011

3.9300

25/11/2022

16:24:00

259

3.9350

25/11/2022

16:24:00

500

3.9350

25/11/2022

16:25:19

241

3.9350

25/11/2022

16:53:01

250

3.9350

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

2

* * *

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 28 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

* * *

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.

Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator

Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com

Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com

Press Office

Barabino & Partners

Massimiliano Parboni - m.parboni@barabino.it

Tel. +39 335 8304078

Giuseppe Fresa - g.fresa@barabino.it

Tel. +39 348 5703197

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

3

Disclaimer

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 10:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.
05:05aGhc : treasury shares buy-back announcement
PU
11/21Ghc : treasury shares buy-back announcement
PU
11/14Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Septembe..
CI
11/14Ghc : treasury shares buy-back announcement
PU
11/14Ghc : Board of Directors approves Interim Financial Report at September 30, 2022
PU
10/31Ghc : treasury shares buy-back announcement
PU
10/24Ghc : treasury shares buy-back announcement
PU
10/17Ghc : treasury shares buy-back announcement
PU
10/13Ghc : binding agreements signed today for the acquisition of Gruppo Veneto Diagnostica e R..
PU
10/13Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. entered into binding agreement to acquire Gruppo Veneto Dia..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 315 M 327 M 327 M
Net income 2022 23,0 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net Debt 2022 146 M 152 M 152 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 351 M 365 M 365 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 862
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,95 €
Average target price 5,70 €
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maria Laura Garofalo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luigi Celentano Chief Financial Officer
Guido dalla Rosa Prati Chairman
Riccardo Rossetti Head-Administration & Accounts
Franca Brusco Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.-28.27%365
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-18.82%26 442
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-27.40%15 052
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES26.09%12 871
IHH HEALTHCARE-18.26%11 789
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-8.90%10 009