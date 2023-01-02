Advanced search
GHC: treasury shares buy-back announcement

01/02/2023 | 10:48am EST
Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, January 2, 2023- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2022, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between December 27, 2022 and December 30, 2022, it acquired on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 12,616 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.01% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 3.6462 per share, for a total of Euro 46,000.37.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date

No. of shares acquired

Average price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

27/12/2022

250

3.7300

932.50

28/12/2022

4,087

3.6479

14,908.86

29/12/2022

3,961

3.6427

14,428.81

30/12/2022

4,318

3.6429

15,730.20

TOTAL

12,616

3.6462

46,000.37

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 1,295,113 treasury shares, equal to 1.44% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

1

* * *

Daily purchases on Euronext Milan ("EXM") segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between December 27 and December 30, 2022.

Date

Hour

No. of shares acquired

Price (Euro)

27/12/2022

17:17:31

250

3.7300

28/12/2022

12:59:13

40

3.6650

28/12/2022

13:30:09

1,000

3.6650

28/12/2022

14:18:05

47

3.6650

28/12/2022

14:18:05

358

3.6650

28/12/2022

14:18:09

227

3.6650

28/12/2022

14:29:09

355

3.6650

28/12/2022

14:29:52

60

3.6650

28/12/2022

16:30:49

480

3.6400

28/12/2022

16:32:17

279

3.6400

28/12/2022

16:33:06

241

3.6400

28/12/2022

16:43:46

922

3.6200

28/12/2022

16:44:10

78

3.6200

29/12/2022

12:02:07

1,000

3.6500

29/12/2022

12:02:49

443

3.6500

29/12/2022

12:02:58

36

3.6500

29/12/2022

12:18:25

421

3.6500

29/12/2022

12:19:21

400

3.6500

29/12/2022

12:20:05

179

3.6500

29/12/2022

15:48:06

482

3.6450

29/12/2022

17:29:56

714

3.6250

29/12/2022

17:35:43

286

3.6200

30/12/2022

10:21:27

700

3.6200

30/12/2022

10:23:19

200

3.6200

30/12/2022

10:23:20

600

3.6200

30/12/2022

13:12:11

300

3.6450

30/12/2022

15:06:28

200

3.6600

30/12/2022

15:09:59

300

3.6500

30/12/2022

15:10:31

300

3.6500

30/12/2022

17:11:59

318

3.6500

30/12/2022

17:28:44

378

3.6600

30/12/2022

17:29:18

1,022

3.6600

* * *

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 32 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

* * *

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.

Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator

Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com

Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com

Press Office

Barabino & Partners

Massimiliano Parboni - m.parboni@barabino.it

Tel. +39 335 8304078

Giuseppe Fresa - g.fresa@barabino.it

Tel. +39 348 5703197

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

2

Disclaimer

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 15:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
