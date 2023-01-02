GHC: treasury shares buy-back announcement

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT
Rome, January 2, 2023- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2022, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between December 27, 2022 and December 30, 2022, it acquired on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 12,616 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.01% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 3.6462 per share, for a total of Euro 46,000.37.
The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.
Purchases of GHC shares on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:
Date
No. of shares acquired
Average price (Euro)
Value (Euro)
27/12/2022
250
3.7300
932.50
28/12/2022
4,087
3.6479
14,908.86
29/12/2022
3,961
3.6427
14,428.81
30/12/2022
4,318
3.6429
15,730.20
TOTAL
12,616
3.6462
46,000.37
Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 1,295,113 treasury shares, equal to 1.44% of the share capital.
The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.
Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.
03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009
Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891
1
* * *
Daily purchases on Euronext Milan ("EXM") segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between December 27 and December 30, 2022.
Date
Hour
No. of shares acquired
Price (Euro)
27/12/2022
17:17:31
250
3.7300
28/12/2022
12:59:13
40
3.6650
28/12/2022
13:30:09
1,000
3.6650
28/12/2022
14:18:05
47
3.6650
28/12/2022
14:18:05
358
3.6650
28/12/2022
14:18:09
227
3.6650
28/12/2022
14:29:09
355
3.6650
28/12/2022
14:29:52
60
3.6650
28/12/2022
16:30:49
480
3.6400
28/12/2022
16:32:17
279
3.6400
28/12/2022
16:33:06
241
3.6400
28/12/2022
16:43:46
922
3.6200
28/12/2022
16:44:10
78
3.6200
29/12/2022
12:02:07
1,000
3.6500
29/12/2022
12:02:49
443
3.6500
29/12/2022
12:02:58
36
3.6500
29/12/2022
12:18:25
421
3.6500
29/12/2022
12:19:21
400
3.6500
29/12/2022
12:20:05
179
3.6500
29/12/2022
15:48:06
482
3.6450
29/12/2022
17:29:56
714
3.6250
29/12/2022
17:35:43
286
3.6200
30/12/2022
10:21:27
700
3.6200
30/12/2022
10:23:19
200
3.6200
30/12/2022
10:23:20
600
3.6200
30/12/2022
13:12:11
300
3.6450
30/12/2022
15:06:28
200
3.6600
30/12/2022
15:09:59
300
3.6500
30/12/2022
15:10:31
300
3.6500
30/12/2022
17:11:59
318
3.6500
30/12/2022
17:28:44
378
3.6600
30/12/2022
17:29:18
1,022
3.6600
* * *
The GHC Group
The GHC Group, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 32 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").
Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 15:47:04 UTC.