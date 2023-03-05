GHC: treasury shares buy-back announcement

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT
Rome, March 5, 2023- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2022, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between March 2, 2023 and March 3, 2023, it acquired on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 13,100 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.01% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 3.7591 per share, for a total of Euro 49,243.71.
The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.
Purchases of GHC shares on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:
Date
No. of shares acquired
Average price (Euro)
Value (Euro)
02/03/2023
3,500
3.7166
13,008.00
03/03/2023
9,600
3.7746
36,235.71
TOTAL
13,100
3.7591
49,243.71
Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 1,359,536 treasury shares, equal to 1.51% of the share capital.
The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.
Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.
03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009
Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891
1
* * *
Daily purchases on Euronext Milan ("EXM") segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between March 2 and March 3, 2023.
Date
Hour
No. of shares acquired
Price (Euro)
02/03/2023
14:22:08
100
3.7000
02/03/2023
14:41:45
200
3.7000
02/03/2023
14:59:32
200
3.7000
02/03/2023
15:08:41
1,600
3.7000
02/03/2023
17:06:57
321
3.7300
02/03/2023
17:06:57
200
3.7300
02/03/2023
17:06:57
179
3.7300
02/03/2023
17:27:46
400
3.7550
02/03/2023
17:29:04
300
3.7500
03/03/2023
13:30:19
131
3.7100
03/03/2023
14:47:42
267
3.7550
03/03/2023
14:47:42
101
3.7550
03/03/2023
14:47:42
632
3.7550
03/03/2023
15:09:41
345
3.7650
03/03/2023
15:09:41
23
3.7650
03/03/2023
15:11:29
100
3.7650
03/03/2023
15:11:38
30
3.7650
03/03/2023
15:12:54
2,262
3.7700
03/03/2023
15:36:44
738
3.7700
03/03/2023
15:36:44
2
3.7650
03/03/2023
15:38:59
775
3.7750
03/03/2023
15:38:59
2,169
3.7750
03/03/2023
15:58:21
56
3.7750
03/03/2023
16:15:22
369
3.8000
03/03/2023
16:36:46
500
3.7950
03/03/2023
17:28:18
142
3.7950
03/03/2023
17:28:18
23
3.7950
03/03/2023
17:28:18
335
3.7950
03/03/2023
17:28:32
496
3.8000
03/03/2023
17:28:32
4
3.8000
03/03/2023
17:29:26
18
3.8000
03/03/2023
17:29:26
82
3.8000
* * *
The GHC Group
The GHC Group, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 32 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").
Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 05 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2023 15:29:07 UTC.