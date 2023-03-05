Advanced search
    GHC   IT0005345233

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.

(GHC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:49 2023-03-03 am EST
3.810 EUR   +1.46%
GHC: treasury shares buy-back announcement

03/05/2023 | 10:30am EST
Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, March 5, 2023- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2022, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between March 2, 2023 and March 3, 2023, it acquired on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 13,100 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.01% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 3.7591 per share, for a total of Euro 49,243.71.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date

No. of shares acquired

Average price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

02/03/2023

3,500

3.7166

13,008.00

03/03/2023

9,600

3.7746

36,235.71

TOTAL

13,100

3.7591

49,243.71

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 1,359,536 treasury shares, equal to 1.51% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

1

* * *

Daily purchases on Euronext Milan ("EXM") segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between March 2 and March 3, 2023.

Date

Hour

No. of shares acquired

Price (Euro)

02/03/2023

14:22:08

100

3.7000

02/03/2023

14:41:45

200

3.7000

02/03/2023

14:59:32

200

3.7000

02/03/2023

15:08:41

1,600

3.7000

02/03/2023

17:06:57

321

3.7300

02/03/2023

17:06:57

200

3.7300

02/03/2023

17:06:57

179

3.7300

02/03/2023

17:27:46

400

3.7550

02/03/2023

17:29:04

300

3.7500

03/03/2023

13:30:19

131

3.7100

03/03/2023

14:47:42

267

3.7550

03/03/2023

14:47:42

101

3.7550

03/03/2023

14:47:42

632

3.7550

03/03/2023

15:09:41

345

3.7650

03/03/2023

15:09:41

23

3.7650

03/03/2023

15:11:29

100

3.7650

03/03/2023

15:11:38

30

3.7650

03/03/2023

15:12:54

2,262

3.7700

03/03/2023

15:36:44

738

3.7700

03/03/2023

15:36:44

2

3.7650

03/03/2023

15:38:59

775

3.7750

03/03/2023

15:38:59

2,169

3.7750

03/03/2023

15:58:21

56

3.7750

03/03/2023

16:15:22

369

3.8000

03/03/2023

16:36:46

500

3.7950

03/03/2023

17:28:18

142

3.7950

03/03/2023

17:28:18

23

3.7950

03/03/2023

17:28:18

335

3.7950

03/03/2023

17:28:32

496

3.8000

03/03/2023

17:28:32

4

3.8000

03/03/2023

17:29:26

18

3.8000

03/03/2023

17:29:26

82

3.8000

* * *

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 32 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

* * *

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.

Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator

Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com

Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com

Press Office

Barabino & Partners

Massimiliano Parboni - m.parboni@barabino.it

Tel. +39 335 8304078

Giuseppe Fresa - g.fresa@barabino.it

Tel. +39 348 5703197

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

2

Disclaimer

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 05 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2023 15:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
