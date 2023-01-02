Garofalo Health Care purchased 12,600 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Garofalo Health Care Spa announced Monday that it had purchased 12,616 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.6462, for a total consideration of EUR46,000.37.

To date, the company holds 1.3 million of its own ordinary shares, representing 1.4 percent of its share capital.

GHC's stock closed up 0.5 percent at EUR3.70 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

