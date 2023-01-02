Advanced search
GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.

(GHC)
2023-01-02
3.700 EUR   +0.54%
12:56pGarofalo Health Care purchased 12,600 shares of its own common stock
AN
10:48aGhc : treasury shares buy-back announcement
PU
2022Ghc : treasury shares buy-back announcement
PU
Garofalo Health Care purchased 12,600 shares of its own common stock

01/02/2023 | 12:56pm EST
(Alliance News) - Garofalo Health Care Spa announced Monday that it had purchased 12,616 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.6462, for a total consideration of EUR46,000.37.

To date, the company holds 1.3 million of its own ordinary shares, representing 1.4 percent of its share capital.

GHC's stock closed up 0.5 percent at EUR3.70 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 315 M 336 M 336 M
Net income 2022 23,0 M 24,6 M 24,6 M
Net Debt 2022 146 M 156 M 156 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 328 M 350 M 350 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 862
Free-Float 35,5%
Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,68 €
Average target price 5,70 €
Spread / Average Target 54,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maria Laura Garofalo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luigi Celentano Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Rinaldi Chairman
Riccardo Rossetti Head-Administration & Accounts
Franca Brusco Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.0.00%350
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%32 328
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA0.00%15 801
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%13 332
IHH HEALTHCARE0.00%12 505
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED0.00%10 017