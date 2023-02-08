Garofalo Health Care takes over 30,000 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Garofalo Health Care Spa reported on Wednesday that it purchased 30,000 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 1 and Feb. 6.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.7548, for a total consideration of EUR112,645.42.

As of today, the company holds 1.3 million treasury shares, accounting for 1.5 percent of its share capital.

GHC's stock on Wednesday closed 0.3 percent in the red at EUR3.75 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.