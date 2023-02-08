Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    GHC   IT0005345233

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.

(GHC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:46 2023-02-08 am EST
3.750 EUR   -0.27%
01:26pGarofalo Health Care takes over 30,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
01/27Garofalo Health Care takes over its own shares for EUR20,000
AN
01/27Ghc : treasury shares buy-back announcement
PU
Garofalo Health Care takes over 30,000 shares of its own common stock

02/08/2023 | 01:26pm EST
(Alliance News) - Garofalo Health Care Spa reported on Wednesday that it purchased 30,000 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 1 and Feb. 6.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.7548, for a total consideration of EUR112,645.42.

As of today, the company holds 1.3 million treasury shares, accounting for 1.5 percent of its share capital.

GHC's stock on Wednesday closed 0.3 percent in the red at EUR3.75 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

