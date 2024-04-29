April 29, 2024 2024 STEM Month Ignites Passion and Learning among Garrett Employees and Youngsters

Throughout March, thousands of employees and young enthusiasts across the globe came together to celebrate, engage, and share their passion for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) through various activities. Garrett employees volunteered to organize educational and fun event formats, from hands-on workshops webinars, plant tours, career fairs, family days to thought-provoking discussions. Our Garrett STEM community thrives on fostering a brighter future for innovation and discovery.

"STEM is the backbone of Garrett's innovation culture and is at the heart of everything we do, extending to our communities. It was great to catch a glimpse of some of the local activities, as I consider STEM an important part of how we positively influence the next generations," summarized Craig Balis, Chief Technology Officer, Garrett Motion.

Garrett's fifth annual STEM Month in 2024 buzzed with vibrant face-to-face events across our global locations.Globally, we had hundreds of young people engaged in student competitions, site visits and job fairs.

Notably, our colleagues in Pune, India hosted an event with children from the schools where Garrett helped set up the STEM labs. These students presented some of their path-breaking science projects, leaving everyone, including Fabrice Spenninck, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources & Communications visiting the Pune site, impressed with their thought processes and vision to create something sustainable and innovative.

Garrett Ireland welcomed students of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering from Southeast Technological University. Our Engineering subject matter experts shared an insightful presentation demonstrating a wealth of knowledge. During the site tour, the visiting students could explore our facility, while also witnessing the riveting process of Turbine and Compressor wheel production.

In total, more than 13 sites across the world hosted activities including:

The Presov site in Slovakia held a workshop with women on technical positions on March 8. Together, they engaged in a discussion about opportunities and challenges women in tech positions face, and shared ideas how to help and support each other. The organizing team gave out lovely compliment cards to commemorate the International Women´s Day.

Sites celebrated Women in STEM with internal talks and panel discussions that were complemented with a Women in Garrett (WING) dedicated STEM Hour session with a special guest speaker Ann Daniels - a record-breaking polar explorer.

"Junior Scientist Academy" boosting STEM passion took place in Shanghai, China with around 40 employee's kids who came to the Innovation Center to participate in engineering knowledge lectures adjusted for their age and to go around the lab to see where their parents work.

The winning Formula Student team paid visit to our Research & Development Center in Brno, Czech Republic. Apart from the lab tour, they met with the Garrett Motorsport team and attended a dedicated technical workshop boosting their knowledge.

As part of the STEM Science week, UK-based employees and their family members visited Jodrell Bank observatory, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to world's third largest steerable radio telescope. Together, they explored the wonders of radio astronomy, gazing up at the vast expanse of the unseen universe.

Our sites in Romania organizedcreative technology workshopsfor employee's children, giving them a glimpse into the professional world of their mums and dads and encouraging them to explore STEM-related activities and hands-on experiments.

All Korea employees with kids under 16 years of age, received a kite making kit. The kit also pointed out some of the key scientific principles in constructing a functional kite - teaching them that science is everywhere around us.

In Switzerland, the team sponsored the "My Thesis in 180 Seconds" event organized by the Polytechnical School of Lausanne (EPFL). In this impressive showcase of intellectual innovation, fourteen brilliant PhD students astounded the audience by distilling their groundbreaking research into concise and captivating presentations, each lasting a mere 3 minutes.

It was an inspirational great month, with site visits, tours and special presentations in France, UK, Czechia, Romania, and other locations!