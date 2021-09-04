Log in
    GTX   US3665051054

GARRETT MOTION INC.

(GTX)
  Report
Garrett Motion : Goes the ‘eXtra' Mile for Auto Repair Shops

09/04/2021 | 09:42am EDT
September 2, 2021
Garrett Motion Goes the 'eXtra' Mile for Auto Repair Shops

Garrett Motion has joined the auto Aftermarket 'eXtra' loyalty program, enabling independent service center owners in the US and Canada to benefit from an extensive reward catalog covering merchandise, electronics and travel.

Garrett is a Premium Partner for the Bosch eXtra program, meaning that 15,000 auto repair shops can benefit not just from the world's most comprehensive Aftermarket turbo parts line-up but also from over 1,000,000 reward options.

Once registered online with the program, service centers will automatically earn points for select Garrett purchases. These points can then be exchanged for airline tickets, hotel stays, electronics, sporting goods, and much more. And special promotions throughout the year will enable Garrett Aftermarket customers earn even more points.

'Garage owners and installers already understand the value of quality and performance inherent in Garrett's world leading line-up of turbo technology for the Aftermarket - this is just another way of saying thank you for their support,' said Romain Perrier, Global Accounts Director.

The eXtra program is available through the following Garrett Master Distributors:

  • Industrial Injection Service, Inc.
  • Diesel Forward Inc.
  • D&W Diesel, Inc.
  • M&D Distributors, Inc.
  • Diesel USA Group, Inc.
  • Midwest Fuel Injection Service Corporation
  • Turbo Diesel & Electric Systems Inc.

To registered for eXtra, Garrett repair shop owners should:

  • Visit extra-awards.com
  • Click the 'Register' button in the top navigation
  • Select the distributors they frequently purchase Garrett products from and enter their customer number
  • Choose an account verification / notification type (text message or an email)
  • Activate their eXtra account.
  • Set up a password and security question to complete the process

Then for every qualifying Garrett product purchased, the repair shop will earn points towards rewards.

Disclaimer

Garrett Motion Inc. published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 13:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
