Garrett Motion : Suzanna Perrier introduces Cybersecurity Solutions

Garrett Unified Intrusion Detection System provides easy adoption for vehicle architectures. We help OEM's stay ahead of the hackers and successfully protect cargoes, drivers, and other road users. Garrett's unique cybersecurity solution provides: continuous scans of vehicle networks in real-time, blocks intrusion attempts, and analyzes and shares attack information. Watch this video and see Suzanna Perrier, Global Business Development Leader, introducing Garret's cybersecurity solutions.

