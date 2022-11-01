Advanced search
    GTX   US3665051054

GARRETT MOTION INC.

(GTX)
  Report
2022-10-31
6.640 USD   -2.21%
Garrett Motion : Suzanna Perrier introduces Cybersecurity Solutions

11/01/2022
Suzanna Perrier introduces Cybersecurity Solutions

Garrett Unified Intrusion Detection System provides easy adoption for vehicle architectures. We help OEM's stay ahead of the hackers and successfully protect cargoes, drivers, and other road users. Garrett's unique cybersecurity solution provides: continuous scans of vehicle networks in real-time, blocks intrusion attempts, and analyzes and shares attack information. Watch this video and see Suzanna Perrier, Global Business Development Leader, introducing Garret's cybersecurity solutions.

Disclaimer

Garrett Motion Inc. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 13:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 622 M - -
Net income 2022 352 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 430 M 430 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart GARRETT MOTION INC.
Duration : Period :
Garrett Motion Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,64 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Rabiller President, CEO & Executive Director
Sean Ernest Deason Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel A. Ninivaggi Chairman
Craig Balis Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Martin Schiesser VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARRETT MOTION INC.-17.31%430
CUMMINS INC.12.09%34 474
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED43.07%4 515
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-27.78%2 564
MIANYANG FULIN PRECISION CO.,LTD.-28.21%2 349
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG25.46%2 145