    GTX   US3665051054

GARRETT MOTION INC.

(GTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
6.770 USD   -8.51%
06/28GARRETT MOTION : To Achieve Milestone by Early Redemption of All Remaining Series B Preferred Stock - Form 8-K
PU
Garrett Motion to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday July 28, 2022

07/14/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
ROLLE, Switzerland, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX, GTXAP), a leading differentiated technology provider for the automotive industry, today announced it plans to issue financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Thursday, July 28, 2022 before the open of market trading.

Garrett will also hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 am EDT / 3:30 pm CET. To view the press release, presentation and SEC filings or to listen to the webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website at www.garrettmotion.com.

For listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session via telephone, please pre-register here: Garrett Q2 Conference Call Registration.

All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. A replay of the webcast will be available by visiting the Investor Relations section of Garrett Motion website.

About Garrett Motion Inc.
Garrett Motion is a differentiated technology leader, serving customers worldwide for more than 65 years with passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, aftermarket replacement and performance enhancement solutions. Garrett’s cutting-edge technologies enable vehicles to become safer, more connected, efficient, and environmentally friendly. The company’s broad portfolio of turbocharging, electric boosting and automotive software solutions empowers the transportation industry to redefine and further advance motion.

Contacts:
MEDIAINVESTOR RELATIONS
Christophe MathyPaul Blalock
+41786437194+1 862 812-5013
christophe.mathy@garrettmotion.compaul.blalock@garrettmotion.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
