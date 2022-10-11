Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Garrett Motion Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTX   US3665051054

GARRETT MOTION INC.

(GTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-11 pm EDT
6.200 USD   -0.48%
Garrett Motion to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call on Wednesday October 26, 2022

10/11/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
ROLLE, Switzerland, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX, GTXAP), a leading differentiated technology provider for the automotive industry, today announced it plans to issue financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, before the open of market trading.

Garrett will also hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 am EDT / 2:30 pm CET. To view the press release, presentation and SEC filings or to listen to the webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website at www.garrettmotion.com.

For listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session via telephone, please pre-register here: Garrett Q3 Conference Call Registration.

All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. A replay of the webcast will be available by visiting the Investor Relations section of Garrett Motion website.

About Garrett Motion Inc.
Garrett Motion is a differentiated technology leader, serving customers worldwide for more than 65 years with gasoline, diesel and hybrid turbo technologies, hydrogen fuel cell applications and software solutions used in passenger vehicles as well as on and off-highway commercial vehicles. Garrett’s cutting-edge technology enables vehicles to become cleaner, more efficient and connected. Our offering of turbocharging, electric boosting and automotive software solutions empowers the transportation industry to redefine and further advance motion. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com.

Contacts:  
MEDIA INVESTOR RELATIONS
Christophe Mathy Paul Blalock
+41786437194 +1 862 812-5013
christophe.mathy@garrettmotion.com paul.blalock@garrettmotion.com



                                            
                             
                                      
              


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
