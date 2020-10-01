Garrett Motion : Andy Gray Wins Formula Drift Japan Round 3 At Ebusu Circuit

September 29, 2020
Andy Gray Wins Formula Drift Japan Round 3 At Ebusu Circuit
EVENT: Formula Drift Japan Round 3 2020
LOCATION: Ebisu Circuit Nishi Course , Fukushima Prefecture
DATE: September 20 & 21
WEATHER
Fri: Dry
Sat: Dry
Sun: Dry
TYRES: Valino Pergea 08R (200 TW)
Size: 265 35 18 (F), 285 35 19 (R)
VEHICLE: Team Kazama with Powervehicles & Valino Lexus RC
ENGINE: Tomei Genesis 2JZ 3.6VVti
TRANSMISSION: Gforce GSR
TURBO: GCG Garrett GTX4294R
FUEL: Martini Race E85 Ethanol
RESULT: Winner
Qualifying Position:
2nd
Championship Position: 1st
Andy Gray with an impressive qualifying run scoring a 94! Video below
Check out the Final Battle In the clip below
Connect with Andy on Social Media:
Andrew Gray
www.powervehicles.com - No 1 for Drift cars in Japan!
http://www.facebook.com/pages/Powervehicles
https://www.facebook.com/andygrayjzx100/
https://instagram.com/powervehicles100/
Andy's sponsors:
Valino Tyres Japan
Motys Oils
Tomei Inc
GCG Turbo
Garrett Turbo
Genesis Massive
Rays Gram Lights
Kazama Auto
Ebisu Circuit
Radium Engineering
Link ECU
Hey Man
Tex Modify
DG-5 Suspension
ORC Clutch
Ace Garage / Cerakote
GP Sports
Impulse
Saito Roll Cage
Bride Seats
Plazmaman
Ignition Projects
Theia Transparency
Figs Engineering
APR Performance
Fenix Radiators
