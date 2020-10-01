Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Garrett Motion Inc.    GTXMQ

GARRETT MOTION INC.

(GTXMQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Garrett Motion : Andy Gray Wins Formula Drift Japan Round 3 At Ebusu Circuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 03:50pm EDT
September 29, 2020
Andy Gray Wins Formula Drift Japan Round 3 At Ebusu Circuit

EVENT: Formula Drift Japan Round 3 2020

LOCATION: Ebisu Circuit Nishi Course , Fukushima Prefecture

DATE: September 20 & 21

WEATHER
Fri: Dry
Sat: Dry
Sun: Dry

TYRES: Valino Pergea 08R (200 TW)
Size: 265 35 18 (F), 285 35 19 (R)

VEHICLE: Team Kazama with Powervehicles & Valino Lexus RC

ENGINE: Tomei Genesis 2JZ 3.6VVti

TRANSMISSION: Gforce GSR

TURBO: GCG Garrett GTX4294R

FUEL: Martini Race E85 Ethanol

RESULT: Winner

Qualifying Position:
2nd

Championship Position: 1st

Andy Gray with an impressive qualifying run scoring a 94! Video below Check out the Final Battle In the clip below Connect with Andy on Social Media:

Andrew Gray
www.powervehicles.com - No 1 for Drift cars in Japan!

http://www.facebook.com/pages/Powervehicles

https://www.facebook.com/andygrayjzx100/

https://instagram.com/powervehicles100/

Andy's sponsors:

Valino Tyres Japan
Motys Oils
Tomei Inc
GCG Turbo
Garrett Turbo
Genesis Massive
Rays Gram Lights
Kazama Auto
Ebisu Circuit
Radium Engineering
Link ECU
Hey Man
Tex Modify
DG-5 Suspension
ORC Clutch
Ace Garage / Cerakote
GP Sports
Impulse
Saito Roll Cage
Bride Seats
Plazmaman
Ignition Projects
Theia Transparency
Figs Engineering
APR Performance
Fenix Radiators

Share:

Disclaimer

Garrett Motion Inc. published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 19:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GARRETT MOTION INC.
03:50pGARRETT MOTION : Andy Gray Wins Formula Drift Japan Round 3 At Ebusu Circuit
PU
03:45pGARRETT MOTION : World's First Commercial Diesel Engine with Brake Thermal Effic..
PU
03:45pGARRETT MOTION : & REFIRE Technology Partner to Boost China Fuel Cell Vehicle In..
PU
09/22INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
09/21GARRETT MOTION : reinforces industry leadership with financial restructuring and..
PU
09/21Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Garrett M..
BU
09/21Auto-parts maker Garrett files for bankruptcy
RE
09/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/21GARRETT MOTION INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Bankruptcy or ..
AQ
09/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 248 M - -
Net income 2019 313 M - -
Net Debt 2019 1 262 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 2,42x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 261 M 261 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,68x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart GARRETT MOTION INC.
Duration : Period :
Garrett Motion Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARRETT MOTION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,45 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Rabiller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos M. Cardoso Chairman
Sean Ernest Deason Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Craig Balis Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Martin Schiesser VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARRETT MOTION INC.-65.47%261
CUMMINS INC.17.99%31 162
RHEINMETALL-25.04%3 883
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.19.36%2 912
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-15.86%2 630
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED-19.04%1 679
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group