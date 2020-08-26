Garrett Motion : Exploring Options to Restructure Balance Sheet

By Colin Kellaher

Garrett Motion Inc. on Wednesday said it is working with its financial and legal advisers to explore options for a restructuring of its balance sheet, a move it warned could wipe out current shareholders.

The Switzerland-based transportation-systems company warned that any actions it might take could materially reduce the value of its common shares, dilute existing holders or result in the cancellation of its existing common stock.

The former Honeywell unit said it is moving to address its balance-sheet concerns while its core business remains strong.

Garrett said its high leverage poses significant challenges to its overall strategic and financial flexibility, a situation made worse by a burdensome agreement with its former parent related to asbestos liabilities.

Garrett late last year sued Honeywell, alleging the conglomerate unilaterally imposed the "oppressive and unconscionable" 30-year indemnification agreement before its October 2018 spinoff.

Garrett said it has ample liquidity to support its current and future commitments, noting that it had $482 million in available cash and undrawn revolver capacity as of June 30.

Shares of Garrett, which closed Tuesday at $6.88, tumbled more than 20% in light premarket trading Wednesday.

