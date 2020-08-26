Log in
GARRETT MOTION INC.

GARRETT MOTION INC.

(GTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Garrett Motion : Exploring Options to Restructure Balance Sheet

08/26/2020 | 07:32am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Garrett Motion Inc. on Wednesday said it is working with its financial and legal advisers to explore options for a restructuring of its balance sheet, a move it warned could wipe out current shareholders.

The Switzerland-based transportation-systems company warned that any actions it might take could materially reduce the value of its common shares, dilute existing holders or result in the cancellation of its existing common stock.

The former Honeywell unit said it is moving to address its balance-sheet concerns while its core business remains strong.

Garrett said its high leverage poses significant challenges to its overall strategic and financial flexibility, a situation made worse by a burdensome agreement with its former parent related to asbestos liabilities.

Garrett late last year sued Honeywell, alleging the conglomerate unilaterally imposed the "oppressive and unconscionable" 30-year indemnification agreement before its October 2018 spinoff.

Garrett said it has ample liquidity to support its current and future commitments, noting that it had $482 million in available cash and undrawn revolver capacity as of June 30.

Shares of Garrett, which closed Tuesday at $6.88, tumbled more than 20% in light premarket trading Wednesday.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GARRETT MOTION INC. -2.82% 6.88 Delayed Quote.-31.13%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 3.24% 164.53 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 684 M - -
Net income 2020 139 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 234 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 520 M 520 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart GARRETT MOTION INC.
Duration : Period :
Garrett Motion Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARRETT MOTION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,70 $
Last Close Price 6,88 $
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target -17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -70,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Rabiller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos M. Cardoso Chairman
Sean Ernest Deason Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Craig Balis Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Martin Schiesser VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARRETT MOTION INC.-31.13%520
CUMMINS INC.17.38%31 000
RHEINMETALL-22.81%4 027
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.1.94%3 170
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.9.77%2 678
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-17.28%2 561
