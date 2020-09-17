Log in
GARRETT MOTION INC.

(GTX)
Garrett Motion : Shares Lower After WSJ Report on Possible Bankruptcy

09/17/2020 | 02:24pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of auto supplier Garrett Motion Inc. are trading lower in Thursday's market, following an exclusive report in The Wall Street Journal which said the company is preparing for a possible bankruptcy filing.

At 1:57 p.m. EDT, the company's shares had fallen 14.62% to trade at $2.57. Volume at the time topped 3.7 million shares, above the 65-day average volume of some 1.7 million.

The Wall Street Journal, citing "people familiar with the matter," said the preparations come as tensions are rising between Garrett and its former parent, Honeywell International Inc., over asbestos injury payments. The story also said Garrett's sales have declined during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Garrett Motion spokesman declined to comment, The Wall Street Journal said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GARRETT MOTION INC. -14.95% 2.58 Delayed Quote.-69.87%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. -0.65% 168.975 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
