Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Garrett Motion Inc.    GTXMQ

GARRETT MOTION INC.

(GTXMQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Garrett Motion : World's First Commercial Diesel Engine with Brake Thermal Efficiency Above 50% Launched by Weichai, Boosted by Garrett

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 03:45pm EDT
September 30, 2020
World's First Commercial Diesel Engine with Brake Thermal Efficiency Above 50% Launched by Weichai, Boosted by Garrett

© Weichai Holding Group Co.,Ltd.

Sept. 16 was a historical day in the development of internal combustion engines as China-based automaker Weichai Group officially launched the world's first commercial vehicle diesel engine with a brake thermal efficiency above 50%, enabled by Garrett's advanced diesel wastegate turbocharger technology.

At the launch ceremony, China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co., China's national internal combustion engine testing organization, and TÜV SÜD, a world authoritative testing organization, awarded Weichai certificates for brake thermal efficiency of 50.26%. The engine was jointly unveiled by Ling Wen, Vice Governor of Shandong Province and educator at the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE), and Chairman Tan Xuguang, Shandong Heavy Industry Group and Weichai Group.

Brake thermal efficiency is a measure of the fuel efficiency of internal combustion engines. The higher the brake thermal efficiency, the lower the fuel consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions. Achieving a brake thermal efficiency of 50.26% is a revolutionary breakthrough in the world's development history of this class of internal combustion engine and a major milestone in China's ICE technology scaling yet another new height.

Weichai Power credits the high brake thermal efficiency to several of its proprietary technologies, including advanced combustion technology, exhaust energy distribution technology, and more. Together, these technologies help enable a series of world-class solutions such as high-efficiency combustion and attaining a brake thermal efficiency exceeding 50% in a diesel engine.

As one of the world's turbocharger leaders and a long-term strategic partner of Weichai, Garrett mobilizes global engineering resources, supports local engineering teams, and conducts highly customized development and design for the China-based automaker. The turbo on Wechai's 13-liter engine achieves optimal results and is based on Garrett's third-generation platform developed in China.

The customized turbocharger platform has achieved these world class results through its brand-new aerodynamic design and optimization of the turbine housing. In addition, this is the first time Garrett is launching a commercial vehicle ball bearing turbocharger in China. This technology leverages ceramic ball bearings with much lower friction loss compared to a traditional floating bearing, which was originally, derived from the aerospace industry, and transitioned to high-end racing and passenger cars by Garrett. It enables Weichai heavy-duty truck engines to have better engine transient response, helps improve fuel economy and reduces nitrogen oxide emissions. Together these two new technologies significantly improve the both the turbocharger and the overall engine thermal efficiency. (BTE).

Weichai Group's launch of the world's first commercialized diesel engine with a brake thermal efficiency above 50% marks China's position as a world leader in heavy-duty diesel engine technology. Garrett continues to work with the world's best automakers to create innovative and cutting-edge technologies that make vehicles safer, more environmentally friendly, energy-efficient, and connected.

Share:

Disclaimer

Garrett Motion Inc. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 19:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GARRETT MOTION INC.
03:50pGARRETT MOTION : Andy Gray Wins Formula Drift Japan Round 3 At Ebusu Circuit
PU
03:45pGARRETT MOTION : World's First Commercial Diesel Engine with Brake Thermal Effic..
PU
03:45pGARRETT MOTION : & REFIRE Technology Partner to Boost China Fuel Cell Vehicle In..
PU
09/22INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
09/21GARRETT MOTION : reinforces industry leadership with financial restructuring and..
PU
09/21Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Garrett M..
BU
09/21Auto-parts maker Garrett files for bankruptcy
RE
09/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/21GARRETT MOTION INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Bankruptcy or ..
AQ
09/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 248 M - -
Net income 2019 313 M - -
Net Debt 2019 1 262 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 2,42x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 261 M 261 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,68x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart GARRETT MOTION INC.
Duration : Period :
Garrett Motion Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARRETT MOTION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,45 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Rabiller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos M. Cardoso Chairman
Sean Ernest Deason Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Craig Balis Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Martin Schiesser VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARRETT MOTION INC.-65.47%261
CUMMINS INC.17.99%31 162
RHEINMETALL-25.04%3 883
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.19.36%2 912
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-15.86%2 630
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED-19.04%1 679
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group