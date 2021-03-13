Garrett Motion : The Garrett Sydney Jamboree, Presented by Tuners Edge & Link ECU
March 20, 2021
The Garrett Sydney Jamboree, Presented by Tuners Edge & Link ECU
Disclaimer
Garrett Motion Inc. published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2021 17:58:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about GARRETT MOTION INC.
Sales 2020
3 034 M
-
-
Net income 2020
80,0 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
1 550 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
4,22x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
444 M
444 M
-
EV / Sales 2019
0,62x
EV / Sales 2020
0,62x
Nbr of Employees
6 300
Free-Float
98,4%
Chart GARRETT MOTION INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.