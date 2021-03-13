Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Other OTC  >  Garrett Motion Inc.    GTXMQ

GARRETT MOTION INC.

(GTXMQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Garrett Motion : The Garrett Sydney Jamboree, Presented by Tuners Edge & Link ECU

03/13/2021 | 12:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
March 20, 2021
The Garrett Sydney Jamboree, Presented by Tuners Edge & Link ECU

Disclaimer

Garrett Motion Inc. published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2021 17:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GARRETT MOTION INC.
12:59pGARRETT MOTION  : The Garrett Sydney Jamboree, Presented by Tuners Edge & Link E..
PU
03/11GARRETT MOTION INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
03/10GARRETT MOTION INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD..
AQ
03/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/22GARRETT MOTION INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
02/16GARRETT MOTION  : Earns “B” Grade from CDP Climate Change, Exceeds G..
PU
02/16GARRETT MOTION  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
02/16GARRETT MOTION INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Sta..
AQ
02/08GARRETT MOTION  : Boosting Students' Hopes and Dreams in Brno, Czech Republic
PU
02/03GARRETT MOTION  : Mark Micke Wins Pro 275 Title At 2021 US Street Nationals
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 034 M - -
Net income 2020 80,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 550 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,22x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 444 M 444 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart GARRETT MOTION INC.
Duration : Period :
Garrett Motion Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Olivier Rabiller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean Ernest Deason Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Carlos M. Cardoso Chairman
Craig Balis Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Martin Schiesser VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARRETT MOTION INC.32.05%444
CUMMINS INC.18.80%40 446
RHEINMETALL AG-0.32%4 441
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.21.93%3 383
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED53.98%3 371
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.4.51%3 320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ