Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gartner, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IT   US3666511072

GARTNER, INC.

(IT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:03:40 pm EDT
298.10 USD   +0.92%
04/15GARTNER : Are Security Solutions Mirroring the Streaming Content Cost Dilemma?
PU
04/14BofA Securities Upgrades Gartner to Buy From Neutral; Price Target is $340
MT
04/13GARTNER : Tesla gets $7.8M in real estate financing using MakerDao; Real World Assets meet DeFi
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DBMS Market Transformation 2021: The Big Picture

04/17/2022 | 06:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gartner has published software market revenue numbers for 2021. Clients can find the report here. The string of growth for the DBMS market continued - and accelerated - as the market approached $80B, with an increase of $14,5B over 2020. That is an unprecedented 22.3% increase from a year that itself was up 19% over the prior year. Since its brief pause in 2015, the DBMS market has reeled off 6 consecutive years of growth, with the last 5 years all growing in the teens. Since 2017's $38.6B year, the DBMS market has added $40B - doubling in 5 years.

The biggest DBMS market story continues to be the enormous impact of revenue shifting to the cloud. In 2021, revenue for managed cloud services (dbPaaS) rose to $39.2B - it now represents over 49% of all DBMS revenue. The growth has been stunning:

The results for the leading vendors continue to demonstrate the enormous forces wrought by the transition to cloud-based systems. Cloud platform providers lead the way, and continue to make gains based on their performance there. Four vendors moved on the DBMS market leaderboard in 2021, an unprecedented show of volatility at the top. Google entered the top five, displacing SAP and pushing IBM into fifth place - a long drop from its second-place standing only eight years ago in 2013. AWS moved up for the third time in the past five years, taking over second place from Oracle and pulling to a near tie with Microsoft - the two vendors are separated by $65M, or 0.37% of Microsoft's revenue.

2021 also marked the second consecutive year of DBMS market position loss for Oracle, as it dropped to third place. This is attributable to cloud results as well - Oracle's revenue in the cloud has grown well below market rates. Others have fared better: Microsoft's cloud revenue growth came in at 39.5%, pushing its overall growth to 20.9%, just below the market's rate of 22.3%. AWS - all cloud - rose 42.3%, nearly doubling the market rate. New entrant Google, also an all-cloud player, with its 64% growth, nearly tripled the market rate. Alibaba approached the $2B mark in 2021, growing 32.8% to $1.8B.

The share of overall DBMS market revenue held by the top vendor cohorts continues to shrink, even as the vendors themselves change. Top 5 share has dropped from 86.9% to 80.6% The Top 3 have fared better, recovering ground lost after IBM exited in 2018 and now declining slightly to 68.5% in 2021.

The last five years have also proved fertile for some DBMS market vendors outside the top 5, as several have gained substantially, with momentum that seems likely to continue. In the next post, I'll look at several of the successes and discuss how independent software vendors (ISVs) can expect to fare in the face of the platform juggernauts.

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2022 10:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GARTNER, INC.
04/15GARTNER : Are Security Solutions Mirroring the Streaming Content Cost Dilemma?
PU
04/14BofA Securities Upgrades Gartner to Buy From Neutral; Price Target is $340
MT
04/13GARTNER : Tesla gets $7.8M in real estate financing using MakerDao; Real World Assets meet..
PU
04/13Nuspire Named in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Managed Security Services
AQ
04/13GARTNER : How do you know when a business leads with technology?
PU
04/13Gartner Survey Finds Rise in Business Technologists is Driving Funding for Tech Purchas..
AQ
04/13Gartner Identifies Three Actions for Chief Procurement Officers to Navigate Packaging S..
AQ
04/12GARTNER : Create a Feeling of Digital Hospitality by Understanding Your Customer Journeys ..
PU
04/12GARTNER : An Enterprise Technology Adoption Profile View of Composability and Emerging Tec..
PU
04/12GARTNER : Best Practices for Selecting Retail Distributed Order Management Systems
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GARTNER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 260 M - -
Net income 2022 511 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 48,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 530 M 24 530 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,89x
EV / Sales 2023 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart GARTNER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gartner, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 298,10 $
Average target price 349,86 $
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Smith Director
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARTNER, INC.-10.83%24 530
ACCENTURE PLC-22.94%202 353
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.04%175 554
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.31%113 817
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.05%96 274
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.37%96 060