Gartner Announces Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference

02/28/2023 | 09:31am EST
What: Gartner CFO and Finance Executive Conference 2023

When: May 31 – June 1, 2023

Where: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland

Details:
Slowing growth, persistent high inflation, scarce expensive talent and global supply constraints continue to add pressure and drive volatility for CFOs and finance executives. Attendees will learn what leading CFOs and finance executives are doing today to set their organizations apart in the next phase of the economic cycle, through a conference theme of “Autonomous Finance: Unlock Growth Opportunities and Minimize Downside Risk.”

Audience and Topics:
The conference topics are aimed predominantly at the roles of CFO, corporate controller/chief accounting officer, head of FP&A, and finance transformation lead.

The conference agenda is split into four tracks, one for each role:

  • Track A: CFO: Drive Hard Trade-Offs Across the Business
  • Track B: FP&A: Navigate Planning Complexity
  • Track C: Controller: Remove Friction from Finance
  • Track D: Finance Transformation: Maximize Digital ROI

Exhibitor Showcase
Attendees will get exclusive access to live demos and peers case studies from solution providers at the forefront of finance technology. They will have the opportunity to evaluate the solution providers and learn implementation best practices.

Registration
Register before March 31 for a $450 early-bird discount. To register and to find complete conference details, please visit the Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference website.

Members of the media can register for the conference by contacting Rob van der Meulen at rob.vandermeulen@gartner.com.

Social Media: Join the discussion on social media using #GartnerFinance.

About the Gartner Finance Practice
The Gartner Finance practice helps senior finance executives meet their top priorities. Gartner offers a unique breadth and depth of content to support clients’ individual success and deliver on key initiatives that cut across finance functions to drive business impact. Learn more at https://www.gartner.com/en/finance/finance-leaders. Follow Gartner for Finance on LinkedIn and Twitter using #GartnerFinance to stay ahead of the latest expert insights and key trends shaping the Finance function. Visit the Gartner Finance Newsroom for more information and insights.

About Gartner
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Our expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.


© Business Wire 2023
