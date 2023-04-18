Advanced search
Gartner Announces Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ EMEA 2023

04/18/2023
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT):

What: Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ EMEA 2023

When: June 5-7, 2023

Where: International Barcelona Convention Centre, Barcelona, Spain.

Members of the media can register for the conference by contacting justin.lavelle@gartner.com or barbara.ruane@gartner.com.

Details: Supply chain leaders have the power to leverage their credibility, confidence and commitment to profitably deliver in times of unprecedented stress and volatility. The ability to navigate through constant disruptions while managing risk and maximizing rewards has elevated the importance of supply chains. At Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™, chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) and supply chain leaders will gather to explore the big ideas and actionable insights needed to drive real impact within their organizations.

Audience and Topics: The conference will feature 40+ Gartner experts and 100+ research-driven sessions. The audience will consist of CSCOs and heads of supply chain, as well as heads of supply chain planning, sourcing and procurement leaders, manufacturing leaders, logistics and fulfillment leaders, heads of quality and supply chain technology leaders.

The conference agenda features eight comprehensive role-based tracks and three industry tracks that take a deep dive into industry-specific topics including industrial manufacturing and high tech, health care and life sciences, and retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG).

Keynote Speakers:

  • Gartner Opening Keynote: “Unlocking the Collective Potential of Supply Chain” with Gartner Senior Director, Advisory, Thomas Pocock
  • Guest Keynote: Impacts of the Digital World on the 21st Century Mind with Baroness Susan Greenfield, Founder & CEO of Neuro-Bio Ltd
  • Guest Keynote: Everyday Future: Ignoring the Fluff and Making Things Happen with Futurologist Magnus Lindkvist
  • Guest Keynote: Your Brain is Good at Inclusion…Except When It’s Not with Dr. Steve Robbins, S.L. Robbins & Associates

Exhibitor Engagement Zone: The Exhibitor Engagement Zone, an exhibit showcase at the conference, will bring together leading supply chain technology and service providers. A listing of current exhibitors is available on the Exhibitor Directory.

Registration: Full-time journalists from editorial publications are eligible for a press pass. For additional details and registration requests, please contact: justin.lavelle@gartner.com or barbara.ruane@gartner.com.

Social Media: Join the discussion on social media using the hashtag #GartnerSC.

For complete conference details, please visit the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ website.

About the Gartner Supply Chain Practice
The Gartner Supply Chain Practice provides actionable, objective insights for supply chain leaders and their teams, so they can respond to disruption and innovate for the future through leading-edge supply chain management practices. Additional information is available at https://www.gartner.com/en/supply-chain. Follow news and updates from the Gartner Supply Chain Practice on LinkedIn and Twitter using #GartnerSC. Visit the Supply Chain Newsroom for more information and insights.

About Gartner
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Our expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission-critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.


© Business Wire 2023
