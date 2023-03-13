Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gartner, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IT   US3666511072

GARTNER, INC.

(IT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:31:12 2023-03-13 am EDT
312.63 USD   -0.54%
09:22aGartner Announces Keynote Speakers at 2023 Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo™
BU
03/10Sprinklr Named a Challenger in 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms
AQ
03/08Insider Sell: Gartner
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gartner Announces Keynote Speakers at 2023 Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo™

03/13/2023 | 09:22am EDT
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT):

What: Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo™

When: May 22-24, 2023

Where: Denver, CO

Press registration: Members of the media can register for the conference by contacting katie.costello@gartner.com.

2023 Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo™ Theme: Prepare for Marketing’s New Directive
In today’s unpredictable environment, marketing leaders’ growth strategies face massive pressure. It’s no longer enough to increase agility or do more with less.

Now is the time for relentless prioritization. At the Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo™, CMOs and marketing leaders will learn how to prove their value, navigate emerging digital best practices and unlock the value of data.

Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo™ Keynote Speakers
The Gartner Opening Keynote, “Marketing’s New Directive: Resist the Tyranny of More,” will be presented by Gartner analysts Carlos Guerrero and Lizzy Foo Kune. It will focus on how marketing leaders, despite real constraints, continue to be stuck in a “cycle of more” that involves technology investments, expanding operational remits and an unrealistic focus on customer obsession, leaving attendees with information on what to do less; how to do better with customer engagement; and the evolution of the marketing function itself.

Guest Keynote Speakers include:

  • Disability & Innovation with Haben Girma, Disability Rights Lawyer and Author
  • Plugging into Your Potential with J.R. Martinez, Veteran, Actor, Best-selling Author, Keynote Speaker
  • Sekou Andrews, Award-winning Poetic Voice, Entrepreneur, and Two-time National Poetry Slam Champion

More information on the conference agenda and exhibit showcase can be found in the initial Conference Media Advisory.

Venue and Travel Details: Visit the conference’s website for complete venue and travel details. Regular attendees can register before Friday, March 24, 2023 for a $525 early-bird discount.

Registration: Full-time journalists from editorial publications are eligible for a press pass. Please contact Katie Costello for additional details and registration requests: Katie.Costello@Gartner.com.

Social Media: Join the discussion on social media using #GartnerMKTG.

About Gartner for Marketers
Gartner for Marketers provides the objective, expert advice, and proven tools that CMOs and other marketing leaders need to seize the right opportunities with clarity and confidence, and to stay ahead of the trends that matter. With in-depth research and analysis, Gartner for Marketers helps you focus on the opportunities with the greatest potential to deliver results. More information on Gartner for Marketers is available online at www.gartner.com/marketing. Follow news and updates from the Gartner Marketing practice on Twitter and LinkedIn using #GartnerMKTG. Members of the media can find additional information and insights in the Gartner Marketing Newsroom.

About Gartner
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Our expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.


© Business Wire 2023
