What: Gartner CFO and Finance Executive Conference 2024 When: May 20-21, 2024 Where: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center 201 Waterfront Street National Harbor, MD 20745 United States

Details:

Gartner experts will explore the theme “Autonomous Finance: Driving Transformation to Unlock Enterprise Value” during the Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference 2024. Sessions will cover how organizations can navigate various issues - such as higher rates, challenged growth, scarce labor, cost pressure, security threats, and the scramble for AI use cases - by rapidly evolving, transforming and redefining data, processes, technologies, staff capabilities and organizational models.

Audience and Topics:

The conference agenda covers the latest hot topics in finance including AI in finance and finance transformation. View the full agenda to learn more about the conference experience.

The conference agenda is split into five tracks:

Track A: CFO: Improve the ROI of Finance and Enterprise Transformation

Track B: FP&A: Enhance Planning by Putting Finance in “AI-Mode”

Track C: Controller: Faster, Leaner and More Accurate

Track D: Finance Transformation: Investing Wisely to Deliver Results in a Resource Constrained Environment

Track E: Public Sector

Keynotes & Guest Speakers:

Gartner Opening Keynote: What CFOs and Finance Leaders Need to Get Right this Year with Nisha Bhandare, VP Analyst at Gartner, and Clement Christensen , Senior Director, Analyst at Gartner

What CFOs and Finance Leaders Need to Get Right this Year with Nisha Bhandare, VP Analyst at Gartner, and , Senior Director, Analyst at Gartner Guest Keynote: “ Lead to Win – How to Be an Impactful, Influential Leader in Today’s Environment” with Carla Harris , Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley

Lead to Win – How to Be an Impactful, Influential Leader in Today’s Environment” with , Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley Guest Keynote: “Creating Order Out of Chaos” with David Kwong , Magician, New York Times Crossword Puzzle Constructor

“Creating Order Out of Chaos” with , Magician, New York Times Crossword Puzzle Constructor Guest Keynote: “Pushing the Envelope – Being the Best When It Counts” with Col. Nicole Malachowski , First Woman Thunderbird Pilot; Combat Veteran; Fighter Squadron Commander; White House Fellow And Adviser

Exhibitor Showcase

Attendees will get exclusive access to live demos and peers case studies from solution providers at the forefront of finance technology. They will have the opportunity to evaluate the solution providers and learn implementation best practices.

Registration

To register and to find complete conference details, please visit the Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference website.

Members of the media can register for the conference by contacting Rob van der Meulen at rob.vandermeulen@gartner.com.

About the Gartner Finance Practice

The Gartner Finance practice helps senior finance executives meet their top priorities. Gartner offers a unique breadth and depth of content to support clients’ individual success and deliver on key initiatives that cut across finance functions to drive business impact. Learn more at https://www.gartner.com/en/finance/finance-leaders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight that drives smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission-critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.

