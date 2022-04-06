Gartner : Battle for the Digital Platforms Heats Up with EU Data Law

I surmised last year that efforts focused on regulating consumer platforms such as Apple's and Google's app stores could well apply at some point to public cloud infrastructure platforms used by business. See Keep an Eye on the Apple v Epic Battle. It turns out that the EU just signaled that what I thought might happen is indeed a distinct possibility.

News last week (March 25) that the EU is seeking to pass its Digital Markets Act hit the streets. See EU Nears Deal to Overhaul Digital-Competition Law in the WSJ. In the Economist this week there was an article too: Technology in Europe: New kids in the bloc. In that article it is made clear that the regulation seeks to limit the control 'gatekeepers' who own digital platforms, to help foster smaller firms direct access to customers on those platforms. This plays directly into Fortnight's battle with Apple most recently reported.

The point is that such gatekeepers offer up a platform for an ecosystem to develop through which the owner exerts control. That control might entail fees, license restrictions, data sharing requirements and more. The EU law seeks to reduce those controls and the marketing message used is targeted towards helping protect smaller firms so they can flourish.

The less visible or hidden message is that the EU, so the Economist argues, smarts at the fact that it only has one firm, SAP, that even resembles such a platform of any serious scale compared to those from America with many. And there seems little sign of new platform behemoths from the EU any time soon.

But here is the key point. The Economist lists the "core platform services" to which the law is targeted:

Online search

Social Networking

Video-Sharing

Operating Systems

Cloud computing, and

Online Advertising

These are all digital-era phenomena; they all exhibit elements of a multi-sided platform. And they all have gatekeepers; owners who might limit partner access through the platform on which a market is sustained.

It's the recognition of cloud computing that interests me. It is a clear recognition that large public cloud service providers are going to be scooped up in this conversation. How AWS of GCP manages its ecosystem is going to scrutinized by the EU competition regulators. The battle that Fortnight engaged with Apple is a foretaste of what may happen for CSPs if they don't play well with their ecosystem, at least in the eyes of the EU.

It is likely that service fees to participate in such CSPs will be monitored; contractual protection for data and IP sharing or use too. Vendor lock-in tactics, technical as well as financial, could well figure strongly. There is simply too many opportunities for a CSP to be called out in such discussions. It's as if these digital platforms are being defined as a public good, or a commons, even though it took millions of private dollars to build then. If you built a mansion with your retirement funds, would you be happy the government forced you to offer your rooms, rent-free?

While induvial battles may end, the digital platform war continues. The EU does not speak for the world, but it does impact global business and many other regions follow the EUs tendencies. China won't struggle with such minutia with its sovereign public cloud: They will just do it. Congress in the US has not declared its hand as visibly as the EU, yet. The political parties are united in their affront at social networks but they differ in why they care. They also seem aligned to the need for greater regulation., even if they want different results. Perhaps it's just a matter of time before we see a DMA emerge in the US.