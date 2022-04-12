Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gartner, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IT   US3666511072

GARTNER, INC.

(IT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/11 04:03:09 pm EDT
288.79 USD   -3.63%
05:51aGARTNER : Best Practices for Selecting Retail Distributed Order Management Systems
PU
04/08CYBERSECURITY : We Need to Talk
PU
04/08Gartner Identifies Three Mandates for Legal and Compliance Leaders Following the Russian Invasion of Ukraine
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gartner : Best Practices for Selecting Retail Distributed Order Management Systems

04/12/2022 | 05:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Selecting a distributed order management (DOM) system is a new task for most retailers and requires a different approach to that which they have previously taken in selecting other software applications.

At Gartner, clients regularly come to us with the problems they're trying to solve - increase fulfillment performance, reduce the costs of fulfillment and use more of the inventory they have available in their distribution network. They don't always know exactly what sort of system they need, and even if they do, they're not always aware of the various applications on the market and how to effectively select the right one for their needs. It's a tough task for companies that haven't been down this path before.

To help companies navigate the road towards selecting the right software, they need to focus on the following key factors.

Define the Scope of Business Fulfillment Requirements

They need to have clarity as to their reasons for investment and tightly define the scope of requirements to match fulfillment operational goals. This clarity comes from their vision for how fulfillment will be carried out:

Secondly, by assessing the current and planned future levels of fulfillment complexity across two dimensions (See Figure 1):

  • Supply complexity - the variety and roles of the locations within a retailer's network from which orders can be fulfilled. Retailers that also use their stores, suppliers and alternative DCs for fulfillment would have high levels of complexity.
  • Demand complexity - the variety of methods available to consumers for receiving their online orders. Retailers offering in-store pickup, remote and curb-side collection, ship from store and supplier drop-ship fulfillment would have sufficient complexity to warrant investing in a DOM system.

To meet today's consumer shopping demands, an increase in fulfillment complexity becomes unavoidable and should be considered an operational strength rather than an operational problem.

Use Order Fulfillment Scenarios to Compare Vendor Application Capabilities

Retailers are used to creating hundreds of functionality questions for selecting other applications in the past. But because selecting a DOM is a first-time task for most companies, and they lack familiarity with the systems on the market, this approach isn't the best one.

They should instead focus on how they wish to manage their order fulfillment operation from a process perspective and less on exactly how DOM systems work and their functional scope.

This means creating fulfillment scenarios rather than hundreds of functional questions. Questions lack context. Scenarios are much more meaningful and allow for more accurate evaluation of how the applications will support their planned order fulfillment process flows.

Here's a scenario that relates to a consumer ordering six products to be delivered to them in three days' time, but none of the retailer's inventory-holding locations has all six items in stock.

So, the retailer wishes the DOM application to:

  • Ship one product from a regional distribution center to the closest store to the consumer.
  • Transfer two more from a nearby store to the closest store to the consumer.
  • Pick the remaining three products from the closest store to the consumer.
  • Consolidate with the other three products shipped to the store.
  • Ship all six items as a single parcel from the closest store to the consumer.

Here's the same situation written as a series of functionality questions.

  • Is your application able to:
    • Fulfil a multiproduct order from more than one inventory-holding location?
    • Pick products from both distribution centers and stores for the same order?
    • Pick a product from one store and transfer it to another store?
    • Consolidate products into a single store from distribution centers and stores?
    • Ship an order from a store for home delivery?

Unsurprisingly, due to the specific nature of each individual question, the majority of, if not all, vendors would say yes to everything, making differentiation between vendor offerings difficult to impossible. Scenarios provide the context of how the retailer wishes to operate its fulfillment process to a level of clarity that a list of functional questions cannot.

Manage the Speed of the Selection Process

The COVID-19 pandemic increased the urgency of retailers investing in DOMs, and they took 20% less time, just more than five months between searching and signing a licensing agreement than before the pandemic.

Retailers wishing to match or beat that speed should focus on these activities:

  • Spend enough time in the discovery and business process development stage.
  • Ensure approved budgets are in place before starting a system search.
  • Identify and involve all key cross-functional stakeholders with a vested interest.
  • Agree on the selection process timeline.
  • Limit the number of vendors in the final short list to no more than three.
  • Understand how DOM vendors licensing frameworks work and prepare internal data.
  • Agree on a comprehensive scoring model to drive the overall selection process.

Tom Enright
Research Vice President
Global Retail Supply Chain
Tom.Enright@gartner.com

Listen and subscribe to the Gartner Supply Chain Podcast on Gartner.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 09:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GARTNER, INC.
05:51aGARTNER : Best Practices for Selecting Retail Distributed Order Management Systems
PU
04/08CYBERSECURITY : We Need to Talk
PU
04/08Gartner Identifies Three Mandates for Legal and Compliance Leaders Following the Russia..
AQ
04/07GARTNER : The Big Wipe  – a potential black swan
PU
04/07Gartner Survey Finds Rise in Business Technologists is Driving Funding for Tech Purchas..
AQ
04/07Gartner Forecasts Worldwide IT Spending to Reach $4.4 Trillion in 2022
AQ
04/06GARTNER : Use Value to Govern Cybersecurity as a Business Investment
PU
04/06GARTNER : Battle for the Digital Platforms Heats Up with EU Data Law
PU
04/05GARTNER : SASE, SSE, SDWAN - What the what, now?
PU
04/05GARTNER : Why B2B Tech Companies need to value results over provider effort.
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GARTNER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 259 M - -
Net income 2022 504 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 47,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 764 M 23 764 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,75x
EV / Sales 2023 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart GARTNER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gartner, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 288,79 $
Average target price 344,86 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Smith Director
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARTNER, INC.-10.36%23 764
ACCENTURE PLC-21.05%207 293
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.12%178 255
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.45%113 646
INFOSYS LIMITED-6.42%97 605
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.60%97 014