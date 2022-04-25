Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Gartner, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    IT   US3666511072

GARTNER, INC.

(IT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/25 10:42:12 am EDT
289.07 USD   -1.45%
10:32aGARTNER : CFO's Rely More and Data to Drive Critical Decisions
PU
08:24aSoftware AG Named A Leader in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management
AQ
04/22Synopsys Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Sixth Consecutive Year
AQ
Gartner : CFO's Rely More and Data to Drive Critical Decisions

04/25/2022 | 10:32am EDT
I spotted an excellent article over the weekend that demonstrates how CFO's are leveraging data and analytics to drive their most critical decisions. The article was in the Wall Street Journal: ConstantChanges In Costs Alter Job for ConAgra, April 23/24th, 2022.

David Marberger, CFO of ConAgra Brands, is quoted as using data to drive critical sourcing and replenishment actions. Such actions directly impact margin. Such costs and sourcing decisions impact business performance reported to the market. You might think a head of procurement or transportation may do this work too. In all cases if you had a Chief Data and Analytics Officer, they should be able to help here too.

Here are a few choice quotes:

  • "Conagra Brands Inc.'s finance chief is spending more time analyzing data on the availability of trucks and chicken as the company calculates future price increases."
  • "The finance, procurement and transportation teams are devoting more time to analyzing data and understanding the dynamics that are causing volatility to better predict future impacts on the business, Mr. Marberger said."
  • "The company lowered its profit guidance for the fiscal year ending in May, citing greater inflation than expected."

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 14:28:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GARTNER, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 260 M - -
Net income 2022 511 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 552 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 47,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 808 M 23 808 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,82x
EV / Sales 2023 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart GARTNER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gartner, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 293,33 $
Average target price 349,86 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Smith Director
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARTNER, INC.-12.26%23 808
ACCENTURE PLC-25.03%196 861
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.37%172 777
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.43%124 330
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.35%93 889
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.01%86 894