Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference 2023: Day 2 Highlights
05/17/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev., May 17, 2023
We are bringing you news and highlights from the 2023 Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference, taking place this week in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is a collection of the key announcements and insights coming out of the conference. Here are our highlights from Day 1 ICYMI.
On Day 2, we are highlighting how to create a digitally immersive selling experience, what the seller of the future looks like, how to build a diverse sales team in the current labor market and the ideal tech stack for sales managers to improve their teams. Be sure to check this page throughout the day for updates.
Presented by Elizabeth Beard, Director Analyst, Gartner
Buyers have taken the reins away from sellers and are more informed than they have ever been in the past, putting the onus on sales to know the in's and out's selling across all digital channels. In her session, Elizabeth Beard, Director Analyst at Gartner, outlined how sellers can align with marketing to provide a seamless and consistent customer journey that gives them the confidence to complete their purchase.
Elizabeth Beard, Director Analyst at Gartner, highlighted how sales organizations can create a digital immersive selling experience for buyers at the Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sellers must transition from a traditional to digitally augmented approach to become more sensitive to all data about a customer.
Elizabeth Beard shared how B2B buyers can maximize their chances of completing a high-quality deal at the Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference.
Key Takeaways
"The behaviors of B2B buyers have changed dramatically over the last few years as they rely on digital channels to augment the buying process."
"Unfortunately, sales organizations often still try to force B2B buyers into a linear buying journey that transitions buyers in between marketing and sales experiences."
"Gartner research has found that 75% of buyers now prefer a rep-free experience. But that could be because they're not getting the right kind of digital experience."
"B2B buyers who encountered consistent information from the supplier website and sales reps were more likely to complete a high-quality deal.
Sales leaders should maximize opportunities by:
Using website tracking and seller action plans to be digitally immersed with the customer and fully aligned with their needs.
Unifying sales and marketing efforts in a digital sales room to close deals faster and more effectively.
Improving commercial potential by embracing revenue enablement technology."