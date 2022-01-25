Log in
    US3666511072

GARTNER, INC.

(IT)
01/25 12:57:10 pm
276.05 USD   -3.83%
Summary 
Summary

Gartner : Chief Data and Analytics Officer Research Publication List

01/25/2022 | 05:37pm GMT
Here is a list of our publications to date - it is kept current as we release more publications.

[Last updated: January 25, 2022]

The Team

  • Jitendra Subramanyam (LinkedIn)
  • Kevin Gabbard (LinkedIn)
  • Dalia Naguib
  • Eugene Walton
  • Sanchi Bhat

Our Research Coverage Areas

Business Value of Data & Analytics Data & Analytics Strategy and Planning

(Back to the Top)

Data & Analytics Quality and Ethics

(Back to the Top)

Data & Analytics Talent

(Back to the Top

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 17:36:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 677 M - 3 468 M
Net income 2021 754 M - 559 M
Net Debt 2021 1 673 M - 1 241 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 605 M 23 605 M 17 502 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,40x
EV / Sales 2022 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 15 600
Free-Float -
Chart GARTNER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gartner, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 287,03 $
Average target price 357,33 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Smith Director
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARTNER, INC.-14.15%23 605
ACCENTURE PLC-18.22%214 248
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.88%186 759
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.62%115 526
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.00%97 449
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.94%91 963