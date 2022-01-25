Gartner : Chief Data and Analytics Officer Research Publication List

Data Governance to Establish Enterprisewide Data Sharing (B3)NEW! B3 promotes enterprisewide data sharing by taking a value-first, "risk-adjusted" approach to data governance. D&A leaders can learn how to create a culture of proactive enterprisewide data sharing while balancing risk and return, resulting in cost savings and increased net new revenue.
Case Study: Practical Data Literacy (Kraft Heinz)NEW! Enterprisewide adoption of data and analytics is often inhibited by both cultural and technical issues. Data and analytics leaders can learn how Kraft Heinz develops its data literacy program to enable business users to create their own solutions.
Case Study: Actionable Dashboard Creation (ABB Electrification)
Dashboards are a core way to deliver insights, but often are cluttered with irrelevant metrics, confusing visualizations and poor data quality. The D&A leader at ABB Electrification's dashboards report strategic insights and exceptions that drive rapid executive action and improve data quality.
Case Study: Driving Speed to Value with AI/ML (Kaiser Permanente) Data and analytics leaders must recognize that complex business problems do not need complex data science to generate value. Kaiser Permanente improves speed to value by developing a deep understanding of business workflows and creatively deploying D&A solutions.
Communicating through DataVisualization
Does your team struggle to get business partners to act on the insights you generate? This research helps D&A teams understand how to use visualizations to better communicate their conclusions.
5 Steps to Get Started with Machine Learning
Eager to get started with ML but afraid it will be too technically difficult, expensive, or time consuming? Click here to learn the 5 steps D&A teams from Micron, Iron Mountain, and Avon used to get started with ML.
Peer-Based Analytics Learning (ABB)
Frustrated with low analytics use in your organization? Take a lesson from ABB's audit function: they use peer-led case studies to give auditors hands on experience in how analytics can improve audits.
Machine Learning Literacy for Business Partners (Micron)
Do you have data scientists mired in dashboard creation? Or do they develop cool products that don't meet business needs? Find out how Micron improves communication between data science teams and business partners with a simple ML literacy course.
Analytics Presentation Engagement Framework (NGA)
Too often, analysis falls on deaf ears, and excellent insights fail to drive value. See how analytics leaders at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency create analytics presentations that motivate business users to action.
Opt-Out Decision Engineering to Increase Analytics Use
Business users often have powerful analytics tools available-but they rarely use them. Data and Analytics leaders can use an opt-out technique to shape the behavior of business users by "nudging" them into using of analytic tools.
Decision-Focused Data Maps (General Mills)
Do people in your organization spend more time looking for the right data than using it to inform decisions? Find out how General Mills developed an easy-to-understand visual that connects crucial business questions to available data sources.
Simple, Powerful Machine Learning Pilot (Iron Mountain)
Do worries about expertise and expense keep your organization from piloting ML projects? Find out how two FTEs in Iron Mountain's A/R team developed a Machine Learning pilot off the side of their desks that decreased time to payment by 40%.
Data and Analytics Org model Benchmarks: A Survey of D&A Functions:
How do D&A functions organize themselves? Based on nearly 90 conversations with D&A leaders, Gartner synthesized nine common organization models. These org models reflect the complex reality in which D&A leaders operate and offer D&A leaders a way to benchmark their own organizations.
Ignition Guide to Scoping a Machine Learning ProjectAre you eager to use machine learning in your organization but unsure how to begin? This detailed guide gives step-by-step instructions for identifying a business problem that is ready to be solved with machine learning.
Pitfalls on the Path from Data to Decision
Every organization wants to be "data-driven." But few distinguish between good and bad ways to use data in business decisions. This publication is the first in a series dedicated to helping D&A leaders avoid data pitfalls: common mistakes business leaders make when using data.
Data Dimension Prioritization Process (Clorox)
D&A leaders often assume that more data is better. Clorox thought differently. Learn how they increased sales from targeted ads by limiting, rather than increasing, the variables included in their analysis. Clorox shows how to avoid the "more is always better" trap.
Capability-Driven Data Use Expectations (Bunge)
Do your business partners bog down your D&A team with endless requests for reports and dashboards? Find out here how Bunge standardized its business partners' requests to ensure its data specialists received high value requests.
IT Score for Data and Analytics
Uncertain how to get started in D&A? Use Gartner's IT Score for Data & Analytics to measure D&A maturity across seven objectives and 25 discrete functional activities!
Ignition Guide to Strategic Planning for Data & Analytics
As a Data & Analytics leader, how do you develop a world class D&A strategy? Tap into the collective wisdom of hundreds of D&A leaders. Here is Gartner's step-by-step guide, with tools and templates, to help you establish an actionable Data & Analytics strategy.
Analytics Prioritization Principles (Gap Inc.)
How can Data and Analytics leaders sense, prioritize, and satisfy the critical data and analytics needs of their business users? Gap Inc. provides a model for engaging with business users to determine their data needs and priorities and develop the analytics they need.
Data & Analytics Strategy Workbook
D&A leaders often struggle to navigate the complexities of the strategic planning process. This workbook outlines the steps involved and provides hands-on tools and templates to create a strategic plan document.
Data & Analytics Sample Strategy Presentation
This sample strategy presentation is an illustrative example of how to tie D&A strategy to business strategy and improve organizational decision making through analytics investments.
How to Apply Ethical Principles to AI ModelsNEW!
The Danish Business Authority developed a concrete way to apply ethical guidelines to AI model development and assessment, once deployed. D&A and AI leaders can adopt the DBA's approach to ensure they develop and use their AI models in an ethically defensible way.
Zen and the Art of Data Quality Improvement
Does low quality data prevent value creation in your organization? Reexamine your data quality improvement practices. This research profiles a Zen approach to data quality improvement adopted by several progressive D&A leaders who have created value with imperfect data.
DataGovernance Playbook
This toolkit collects client templates to aid D&A leaders in developing a data governance model. It includes templates for governance processes, stewardship roles, and information health metrics.
Rationales for the Idealist Imperative in Business Are you perplexed by the hype around business ethics? Click here to learn why ethics are crucial for branding and financial performance today. Find concrete recommendations D&A leaders can take to ensure their organizations' data practices are ethical.
Human Controls for AI Dangers (SignatureValue Bank*)
Rather than guarding against AI-based attacks, D&A leaders should collaborate with security leaders to guard against the threats internal AI applications cause. Find out how SignatureValue Bank did so here. (*Pseudonym)
On Demand Problem Solving Teams (McDonald's)
Are you frustrated with onerous data governance practices at your organization? Learn how McDonald's uses rapid response "sand dune teams" to efficiently make data governance decisions.
Exclusion-Based Data Sharing Rights (FirstHarbor*)
Do data sharing requests at your organization get bogged down because dozens of stakeholders have to approve them? Find out how FirstHarbor quickly determines which stakeholders should be excluded from reviewing data sharing requests. (*Pseudonym)
Data Quality Score (TE Connectivity)
Does your organization struggle to get buy-in for data quality improvements from your business users? Find out how TE Connectivity used an enterprise-public data quality score to hold business users accountable for data quality.
"Show Don't Tell" Data Quality Improvement (Citizens Bank)
Business users often struggle to see the relevance of data quality to their work. Citizens Bank creates business demand for increased data quality by contrasting the insights and reports that could be generated from higher quality data to the current state.
Tool: Data Ethics Interview Guide
If you're committed to ethical data science, you need D&A professionals who can think critically about the ethical issues in their work. Click here to find questions your hiring managers can ask to determine if job candidates have this crucial capability.
Use Role Adjacencies to Find and Develop Data Science Talent
D&A leaders complain about the difficulty of finding high quality data science talent. How can they do better? By tapping sources the competition doesn't know about! Click here to learn how to use role adjacencies to find data science talent others ignore.
Data and Analytics Talent Library
This library puts all of Gartner's resources on sourcing, staffing, organizing, and developing high performing D&A teams in one regularly updated place.
Capability-Based Data and Analytics Talent (Stats NZ)
D&A talent is expensive and hard to find. Learn how Stats NZ attracts the right talent by prioritizing core capabilities rather than technical skills in its recruiting. Find out how the same approach allows them to train staff that are flexible and laterally-mobile.
Metrics for Fair and Transparent Performance Narratives (Cafcass) Are your employees frustrated by their performance evaluations? Do they complain about the metrics your organization tracks? Find out how Cafcass created a performance management dashboard that increased employee trust in performance metrics and made evaluations fair.
Data and Analytics Job Descriptions Library
From cutting-edge, emerging roles to those that are now standard in D&A teams, here's where to find job descriptions sourced from peer organizations. Updated quarterly with contributions from Gartner's entire D&A research community!
D&A Organizational Models, Roles, and Responsibilities
How do Data and Analytics leaders organize their function? What roles should a data and analytics office have? This deck collects practitioner examples of organizational, staffing, and stewardship models and analytics roles.