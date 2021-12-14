Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gartner, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IT   US3666511072

GARTNER, INC.

(IT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gartner : Choosing The Optimal Container Management Offering

12/14/2021 | 02:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I&O leaders must select the right container management offerings in order to deploy containerized workloads at scale. These management and tooling services should support developer agility, modernization, transformation and operational efficiencies. Container management software or services typically include container runtimes, orchestration and scheduling, resource management, delivery and management middleware, and other container management capabilities. This is all intended to help developers and their supporting operational teams create an efficient continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline. There are a number of vendors that provide these solutions ranging from software vendors to public cloud providers. There are also a number of primary usage methods being adopted in the market (Figure 1).

To better understand the range of offerings in this space, my colleagues, Dennis Smith, Wataru Katsurashima, published a Market Guide to help sort through the variety of container management offerings. This document, MarketGuideforContainerManagement, is an excellent resource for seeing how the provider landscape looks. After all, understanding the nature of the providers in any given space is an important step in making the optimal selection.

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 07:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GARTNER, INC.
02:08aGARTNER : Choosing The Optimal Container Management Offering
PU
12/13GARTNER : Sales and Marketing Alignment Fundamentals for Revenue Growth
PU
12/13GARTNER : 7 Ways Communicators Can Help Companies Achieve Their Net-Zero Goals
PU
12/13GARTNER : 5 Commercial Banking Trends to Watch in 2022
PU
12/13GARTNER : Accelerate Revenue Growth with Multithreaded Engagements
PU
12/13Infosys positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communicat..
AQ
12/10GARTNER : A (Partly Baked) Circular Economy Solution for Food Insecurity
PU
12/09GARTNER : Edge, AI and IoT Combined are Driving the Hyper-Automation for Manufacturing
PU
12/09GARTNER : HR Survey Finds Australian Employees Less Willing to Go ‘Above and Beyond'..
PU
12/09GARTNER PREDICTS : Criminal Cryptocurrency Transactions will Drop by 30% by 2024
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GARTNER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 679 M - -
Net income 2021 754 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 667 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 353 M 26 353 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,99x
EV / Sales 2022 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 15 600
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart GARTNER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gartner, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 320,44 $
Average target price 358,33 $
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARTNER, INC.100.04%26 353
ACCENTURE PLC44.60%238 815
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.26.09%176 178
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.62%109 930
SNOWFLAKE INC.25.77%108 403
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.34.35%99 034