    IT   US3666511072

GARTNER, INC.

(IT)
  Report
Gartner : Customers Want Great Experiences. All Executives Can Help.

02/11/2022 | 12:08am EST
At Gartner, I lead our executive research focused on Customer Experience strategies for an organization. I can tell you that customers today aren't just buying products or services.

They expect great experiences.

When we elevate Customer Experience and customer-centricity to the enterprise level, executive leaders can help all parts of their organizations realize that they have a stake in delivering the right products, services, and experiences. Today, clients need to go a step further, from products to experiences. You can achieve this by taking a collaborative approach to understand customers, choosing the right strategies to win, and getting everyone to do the right things for customers.

Executive Challenges with CX

Some of the biggest challenges facing executives who are involved in their organization's customer experience strategies are:

  • Addressing their incomplete understanding of customer concerns, needs, and wants.
  • Developing the right customer experience strategy to deliver necessary business results.
  • Aligning the entire organization to be more customer-centric.

CEOs want to see digital technology delivering CX outcomes. Careers will be made or broken on the basis of CX.

How Gartner Can Help

Our research for Customer Experience Strategies focuses on these challenges:

  • Understanding Customers will help you address key questions: How can I discover and anticipate customers' needs? And what high-impact forces are affecting our customers' wants, needs and behaviors?
  • Setting the Customer Experience Strategy will help you realize it's not enough to have a corporate strategic plan - you also need a customer experience strategic plan. This includes building a CX strategy and getting buy-in for that strategy.
  • Coordinating CX Across the Enterprise will help you develop a shared sense of purpose, inspire execution, and ensure proper governance to create a customer-centric culture.

Across all three topics, you can expect to see advice on framing your unique approach to customer-centricity and guidance on how to build a plan for delivering the right experiences for your customers. This leads to growth from customers that are satisfied, loyal, and willing to advocate for you. And, more employees who understand their role in delivering great experiences for customers.

Gartner clients can search our portfolio of research in this area here. Or, contact your Gartner account team to work with us and build a Customer Experience strategy that works for your organization.

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 05:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 677 M - -
Net income 2021 754 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 941 M 23 941 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,48x
EV / Sales 2022 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 15 600
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart GARTNER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gartner, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 291,12 $
Average target price 351,50 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Smith Director
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARTNER, INC.-12.92%24 910
ACCENTURE PLC-14.24%224 695
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.59%185 891
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.09%123 570
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.97%97 303
SNOWFLAKE INC.-9.10%94 322