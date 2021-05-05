Log in
Gartner Data & Analytics Summit Americas: Day 2 Highlights

05/05/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
May 5, 2021
Gartner Data & Analytics Summit Americas: Day 2 Highlights

We are bringing you news and highlights from the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, taking place this week virtually in the Americas. Below is a collection of the key announcements, and insights coming out of the conference. You can read highlights from Day 1 here.

On Day 2 from the conference, we are highlighting digital ethics, graph analytics and the chief data officer role. Be sure to check this page throughout the day for updates.

Key Announcements
Digital Ethics: From 'Why' to 'How'

Presented by Frank Buytendijk, Distinguished VP Analyst, Gartner

Digital ethics is becoming a key topic of concern among executives worried about the unintended consequences of their use of data and technology, and in particular, artificial intelligence. In this session, Frank Buytendijk, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner, discussed how data and analytics leaders can operationalize principles and address the dilemmas that come with digital ethics.

Frank Buytendijk, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner, weighed in on the digital ethics dilemmas facing data and analytics professionals.

Frank Buytendijk, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner, explained that there are five common guidelines for implementing ethical AI.

Frank Buytendijk, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner, said that there are three main approaches to handling ethical dilemmas.

Key Takeaways
  • 'What we've seen in the last two years is that the conversation has shifted from the 'why' to the 'how.' That is a great sign of progress, because it shows that we're moving towards a more operational and more practical use of ethics.'
  • 'The use of artificial intelligence, and the use of technology in general, should be human-centric and socially beneficial, fair, explainable and transparent, secure and safe, and accountable.'
  • 'Ethics is not a topic that lends itself to exhaustive discussion; there are always more questions than there are answers.'
  • 'Operationalize your principles by addressing their underlying dilemmas. If you look at AI that needs to be human-centric and socially beneficial, who gets to decide what is socially beneficial?'
  • 'If you can create an advisory board with a lot of diversity, the chances that you can circle a dilemma from all kinds of perspectives and come up with perspectives that satisfy multiple needs are much higher.'
It's not too late to join the conference!

Watch this space for more updates throughout the day.

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 16:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
