May 5, 2021

Gartner Data & Analytics Summit Americas: Day 2 Highlights

We are bringing you news and highlights from the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, taking place this week virtually in the Americas. Below is a collection of the key announcements, and insights coming out of the conference. You can read highlights from Day 1 here.

On Day 2 from the conference, we are highlighting digital ethics, graph analytics and the chief data officer role. Be sure to check this page throughout the day for updates.