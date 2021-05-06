May 6, 2021
Gartner Data & Analytics Summit Americas: Day 3 Highlights
We are bringing you news and highlights from the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, taking place this week virtually in the Americas. Below is a collection of the key announcements, and insights coming out of the conference. You can read highlights from Day 1 here and Day 2 here.
On Day 3 from the conference, we are highlighting how to optimize data and analytics value, the myths and pitfalls of artificial intelligence (AI), and how to recruit AI talent. Be sure to check this page throughout the day for updates.
Key Announcements
How to Optimize Data and Analytics Value: The New Strategic Imperative
Presented by Rita Sallam, Distinguished VP Analyst, Gartner
Data and analytics is a strategic business function that fuels digital acceleration. Yet, most organizations don't have a systematic way to assess, optimize and articulate data and analytics value. In this session, Rita Sallam, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner, highlighted how CDOs, CIOs, and data and analytics leaders across the organization can optimize business impact and align to key business initiatives.
Rita Sallam, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner, explained how CDOs, CIOs, and data and analytics leaders can optimize the value of D&A across the organization.
Rita Sallam, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner, noted that being deliberate in your D&A approach is a significant part of showcasing value.
Rita Sallam, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner, discussed the lifecycle of generating and showcasing D&A value.
Key Takeaways
-
'We know from our chief data officer research and surveys that data and analytics leaders that are involved in strategy development are able to deliver far more business value than those who aren't.'
-
'Data and analytics leaders struggle to optimize business value, and there's often a lack of alignment to mission-critical priorities.'
-
'You as data and analytics leaders need to function as your organization's 'chief value officers.''
-
'The ROAR (Risk, Opportunity, Appetite, and Return) Model gives you a systematic way to score both benefits and risks for each initiative and then think about the combination of those initiatives in terms of an optimal portfolio.'
-
'While we have models that can help you think through and prioritize, it's what goes behind those models that's important. Thinking trumps doing.'
-
'Optimizing value from data and analytics is a continuous process. It's not just a once a year activity, it's not just a quarterly activity - you need to think about it as central to everything else that you manage.'
