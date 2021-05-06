Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gartner, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IT   US3666511072

GARTNER, INC.

(IT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gartner Data & Analytics Summit Americas: Day 3 Highlights

05/06/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
May 6, 2021
Gartner Data & Analytics Summit Americas: Day 3 Highlights

We are bringing you news and highlights from the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, taking place this week virtually in the Americas. Below is a collection of the key announcements, and insights coming out of the conference. You can read highlights from Day 1 here and Day 2 here.

On Day 3 from the conference, we are highlighting how to optimize data and analytics value, the myths and pitfalls of artificial intelligence (AI), and how to recruit AI talent. Be sure to check this page throughout the day for updates.

Key Announcements
How to Optimize Data and Analytics Value: The New Strategic Imperative

Presented by Rita Sallam, Distinguished VP Analyst, Gartner

Data and analytics is a strategic business function that fuels digital acceleration. Yet, most organizations don't have a systematic way to assess, optimize and articulate data and analytics value. In this session, Rita Sallam, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner, highlighted how CDOs, CIOs, and data and analytics leaders across the organization can optimize business impact and align to key business initiatives.

Rita Sallam, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner, explained how CDOs, CIOs, and data and analytics leaders can optimize the value of D&A across the organization.

Rita Sallam, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner, noted that being deliberate in your D&A approach is a significant part of showcasing value.

Rita Sallam, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner, discussed the lifecycle of generating and showcasing D&A value.

Key Takeaways
  • 'We know from our chief data officer research and surveys that data and analytics leaders that are involved in strategy development are able to deliver far more business value than those who aren't.'
  • 'Data and analytics leaders struggle to optimize business value, and there's often a lack of alignment to mission-critical priorities.'
  • 'You as data and analytics leaders need to function as your organization's 'chief value officers.''
  • 'The ROAR (Risk, Opportunity, Appetite, and Return) Model gives you a systematic way to score both benefits and risks for each initiative and then think about the combination of those initiatives in terms of an optimal portfolio.'
  • 'While we have models that can help you think through and prioritize, it's what goes behind those models that's important. Thinking trumps doing.'
  • 'Optimizing value from data and analytics is a continuous process. It's not just a once a year activity, it's not just a quarterly activity - you need to think about it as central to everything else that you manage.'

Learn how to use data & analytics to re-engineer decision making in the free Gartner e-book 'The Future of Decisions.'

It's not too late to join the conference!

Watch this space for more updates throughout the day.

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 16:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GARTNER, INC.
12:36pGARTNER DATA & ANALYTICS SUMMIT AMER : Day 3 Highlights
PU
05/05GARTNER INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles..
AQ
05/05GARTNER DATA & ANALYTICS SUMMIT AMER : Day 2 Highlights
PU
05/05GARTNER  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Gartner's Price Target to $234 From $205, Maint..
MT
05/05GARTNER  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Gartner to $250 From $204, Mai..
MT
05/05GARTNER  : Says Finance Transformation Plans Should Address Four Key Areas
PU
05/04US Stocks Fall as Technology Weakness Hits Nasdaq
MT
05/04CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Fall, Driven by Technology
MT
05/04Gartner, Arconic rise; SolarEdge, Maxar fall
AQ
05/04SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Still Dragging Broader Markets Lower in Late Regular..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 529 M - -
Net income 2021 488 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 273 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 879 M 19 879 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,67x
EV / Sales 2022 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 15 600
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart GARTNER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gartner, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 223,14 $
Last Close Price 230,94 $
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target -3,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARTNER, INC.40.76%19 879
ACCENTURE PLC10.84%184 033
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.14%155 110
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION15.78%129 757
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.10.09%82 406
INFOSYS LIMITED6.82%77 141