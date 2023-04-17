Gartner : Earnings Document

Our services often make the difference between success and failure for executives and their enterprises. We help clients succeed with their mission-critical priorities whether they're in investment mode or reducing costs.

Enterprise leaders face enormous pressure to stay ahead and grow profitably amid constant changes. Whether fueling digital transformation, responding to a global health crisis, implementing large-scale regulatory changes or leading through other unique challenges, business executives continue to face significant disruptive changes, increased volatility and heightened uncertainty. Leaders need help navigating these turbulent times … And they know Gartner is the best source for that help.

At Gartner, we guide the leaders who shape the world. We do this by delivering actionable, objective insight that drives smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's mission-critical priorities. We are a trusted advisor and an objective resource for more than 15,000 enterprises in approximately 90 countries and territories - across all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size.

We continue to deliver products and services globally through three business segments - Research, Conferences and Consulting.

Gartner Research is our largest and most profitable segment. We are uniquely positioned to support enterprise leaders by applying Gartner insight, drawn from our forward-thinking expert analysis, practitioner research on peer best practices and robust data and analytics.

Our research agenda is defined by clients' needs, focusing on the critical issues, opportunities and challenges they face every day. In 2022, we had more than 460,000 direct client interactions and advised more than 15,000 distinct client enterprises worldwide. Our size and scale enable us to apply our vast resources toward broader and deeper research coverage and to deliver insight to our clients based on their most important, mission-critical priorities.

Enterprise leaders access our research content and advisory services through individual subscription contracts over a defined period. We typically have a minimum contract period of 12 months for our research and advisory subscription contracts and, at December 31, 2022, over 70% of our contracts were multiyear agreements.

Gartner Conferences provides enterprise executives and their teams the opportunity to learn, share and network. From our Gartner Symposium/Xpo series, to industry-leading conferences focused on specific business roles and topics, to peer-driven sessions, our offerings enable attendees to experience the best of Gartner insight and guidance.