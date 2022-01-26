|
Gartner : Finance Analysis Reveals Dramatic Increase in Inflation Mentions on Earnings Calls
Contacts
Rob van der Meulen
Gartner
rob.vandermeulen@gartner.com
Disclaimer
Gartner Inc. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 14:46:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about GARTNER, INC.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on GARTNER, INC.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
4 677 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
754 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2021
|
1 673 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|31,7x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
22 830 M
22 830 M
-
|EV / Sales 2021
|5,24x
|EV / Sales 2022
|4,52x
|Nbr of Employees
|15 600
|Free-Float
|-
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends GARTNER, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|
277,60 $
|Average target price
|
357,33 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
28,7%