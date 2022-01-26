Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gartner, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IT   US3666511072

GARTNER, INC.

(IT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gartner : Finance Analysis Reveals Dramatic Increase in Inflation Mentions on Earnings Calls

01/26/2022 | 09:47am EST
Contacts

Rob van der Meulen
Gartner
rob.vandermeulen@gartner.com

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 14:46:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GARTNER, INC.
09:47aGARTNER : Finance Analysis Reveals Dramatic Increase in Inflation Mentions on Earnings Cal..
PU
03:01aInfoSec Institute Named a Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Security A..
AQ
01/25NEW PUBLICATIONS : January 2022
PU
01/25GARTNER : Chief Data and Analytics Officer Research Publication List
PU
01/25GARTNER : What Coffee Orders and Customer-centric Marketing Have in Common
PU
01/25GARTNER : Where You Are More Likely to Encounter Fusion Teams
PU
01/25Gartner to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 8, 2022
BU
01/25GARTNER : Use Gartner's Supply Chain Strategy Predicts to Help You Keep Your Supply Chain ..
PU
01/25GARTNER : What Intel's $20B Chip Factory Investment Says About the Future of the Semicondu..
PU
01/25GARTNER : Will Old Tech Miss The Web 3 Boat?
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 677 M - -
Net income 2021 754 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22 830 M 22 830 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,24x
EV / Sales 2022 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 15 600
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 277,60 $
Average target price 357,33 $
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
Managers and Directors
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Smith Director
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARTNER, INC.-16.97%22 830
ACCENTURE PLC-19.20%211 689
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.84%186 538
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.83%122 055
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.77%96 550
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.04%91 390