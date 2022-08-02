Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gartner, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IT   US3666511072

GARTNER, INC.

(IT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-08-01 pm EDT
269.10 USD   +1.36%
08/01GARTNER : The Truth Behind ESG - Time for a Rethink?
PU
07/29Laiye recognized in Gartner® Magic Quadrant® for RPA for second consecutive year
AQ
07/28Gartner Predicts Chatbots Will Become a Primary Customer Service Channel Within Five Years
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gartner : Framework for Monetizing Over-the-Air Software Updates

08/02/2022 | 04:50am EDT
CIOs in automotive are being tasked with enabling and supporting new digital business models. At the center of these models are software updates that can deliver new revenue or cost reductions. This framework advises CIOs on the best ways to monetize over-the-air software updates.



This research provides an actual formula that automakers and vendors can use to measure the chances of commercial success of different OTA use cases.

More can be found at Gartner.com (paywall link, just for clients): https://www.gartner.com/document/4013062

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 08:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GARTNER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 311 M - -
Net income 2022 582 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 624 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21 673 M 21 673 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,39x
EV / Sales 2023 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart GARTNER, INC.
Gartner, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GARTNER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 269,10 $
Average target price 300,75 $
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Smith Director
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARTNER, INC.-19.51%21 673
ACCENTURE PLC-26.49%192 763
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.76%152 885
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-2.13%100 413
INFOSYS LIMITED-17.84%82 404
VMWARE, INC.0.25%48 959