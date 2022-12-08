Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference: Day 3 Highlights

On Day 3 from the conference, we are highlighting top trends impacting infrastructure and operations, automation strategies and infrastructure sustainability. Be sure to check this page throughout the day for updates.
Top Trends Impacting Infrastructure and Operations
Presented by Jeffrey Hewitt, VP Analyst, Gartner
Infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders have little time, skills and budget to track emerging trends and the full impact of those on their role. In this presentation, Jeffrey Hewitt, VP Analyst at Gartner, identified the top I&O trends most likely to impact organizations and discussed effective tactics to respond.
The top trends impacting infrastructure and operations for 2023 include secure access service edge, sustainable technology and platform engineering.
Key Takeaways
Secure Access Service Edge (SASE): "SASE is a single-vendor product sold as a service that is a more efficient way to connect and secure the modern digital enterprise. It connects and secures users, devices and locations as they access applications from anywhere."
Sustainable technology: "While sustainability is not a new trend, it now goes beyond a single dimension of IT sustainability and involves leveraging technology to achieve both enterprise and customer sustainability."
Platform engineering: "As software continues to be an increasing focus, more I&O functions and processes need to be managed like software. This leads to the need for a platform organization that enables user-driven self-service infrastructure deployments."
Wireless value innovation: "The capabilities of next-generation wireless will extend business disruption opportunities beyond connectivity."
Industry cloud platforms: "Industry clouds represent an appealing alternative to having to buy a variety of cloud offerings by providing a pre-integrated solution that aligns to specific vertical market needs."
Heated skills competition: "To get things done in I&O it is essential to have the right skills, and the battle for those finite resources is at a peak."
