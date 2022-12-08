Advanced search
    US3666511072

GARTNER, INC.

(IT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:35 2022-12-08 pm EST
345.55 USD   +0.88%
02:53pGartner It Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference : Day 3 Highlights
PU
02:13pGartner : Identifies the Top Trends Impacting Infrastructure and Operations for 2023
PU
12/07Gartner It Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference : Day 2 Highlights
PU
Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference: Day 3 Highlights

12/08/2022 | 02:53pm EST
Las Vegas, Nev., December 8, 2022
Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference 2022 Las Vegas: Day 3 Highlights

We are bringing you news and highlights from Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference, taking place this week in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is a collection of the key announcements and insights coming out of the conference. You can read the highlights here from Day 1 and Day 2.

On Day 3 from the conference, we are highlighting top trends impacting infrastructure and operations, automation strategies and infrastructure sustainability. Be sure to check this page throughout the day for updates.

Key Announcements
Top Trends Impacting Infrastructure and Operations

Presented by Jeffrey Hewitt, VP Analyst, Gartner

Infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders have little time, skills and budget to track emerging trends and the full impact of those on their role. In this presentation, Jeffrey Hewitt, VP Analyst at Gartner, identified the top I&O trends most likely to impact organizations and discussed effective tactics to respond.

Jeffrey Hewitt, VP Analyst at Gartner, highlighted the top trends impacting I&O for 2023 at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations Management & Cloud Strategies Conference in Las Vegas.

The top trends impacting infrastructure and operations for 2023 include secure access service edge, sustainable technology and platform engineering.

At the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations Management & Cloud Strategies Conference in Las Vegas, Gartner analyst Jeffrey Hewitt discussed the evolution taking place within I&O.

Key Takeaways

  • Secure Access Service Edge (SASE): "SASE is a single-vendor product sold as a service that is a more efficient way to connect and secure the modern digital enterprise. It connects and secures users, devices and locations as they access applications from anywhere."

  • Sustainable technology: "While sustainability is not a new trend, it now goes beyond a single dimension of IT sustainability and involves leveraging technology to achieve both enterprise and customer sustainability."

  • Platform engineering: "As software continues to be an increasing focus, more I&O functions and processes need to be managed like software. This leads to the need for a platform organization that enables user-driven self-service infrastructure deployments."

  • Wireless value innovation: "The capabilities of next-generation wireless will extend business disruption opportunities beyond connectivity."

  • Industry cloud platforms: "Industry clouds represent an appealing alternative to having to buy a variety of cloud offerings by providing a pre-integrated solution that aligns to specific vertical market needs."
  • Heated skills competition: "To get things done in I&O it is essential to have the right skills, and the battle for those finite resources is at a peak."

Learn more in the Gartner press release, "Gartner Identifies the Top Trends Impacting Infrastructure and Operations for 2023."

It's not too late to join the conference!

Watch this space for more updates throughout the day.

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 19:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
