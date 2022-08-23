Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gartner, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IT   US3666511072

GARTNER, INC.

(IT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-08-22 pm EDT
303.57 USD   -1.43%
08:51aSectigo Named a Sample Vendor in Gartner® Hype Cycle(TM) for Digital Identity, 2022
AQ
08:46aGARTNER : Identifies Three Priorities for Chief Sales Officers in Response to Economic Headwinds
PU
01:06aMAKE TRADE-OFFS, NOT CUTS : Revenue Tech Stack Cost Control
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gartner : Identifies Three Priorities for Chief Sales Officers in Response to Economic Headwinds

08/23/2022 | 08:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media Contacts

Katie Costello
Gartner
katie.costello@gartner.com

Matt LoDolce
Gartner
matt.lodolce@gartner.com

Latest Releases
Sorry, No data match for your criteria. Please refine your filters to display data.

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 12:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GARTNER, INC.
08:51aSectigo Named a Sample Vendor in Gartner® Hype Cycle(TM) for Digital Identity, 2022
AQ
08:46aGARTNER : Identifies Three Priorities for Chief Sales Officers in Response to Economic Hea..
PU
01:06aMAKE TRADE-OFFS, NOT CUTS : Revenue Tech Stack Cost Control
PU
08/22Gartner Survey Reveals 80% of Executives Think Automation Can Be Applied to Any Busines..
AQ
08/22Infosys Recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA Appli..
AQ
08/19Gartner Identifies Four Pillars Driving Technology Innovation in Customer Service and S..
AQ
08/19Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for Se..
AQ
08/18SAP Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce
AQ
08/17Plurilock Listed as Sample Vendor in 2022 Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Identity
AQ
08/17Gartner Highlights Four Ways Chief Supply Chain Officers Can Respond to Inflation
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GARTNER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 389 M - -
Net income 2022 648 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 730 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 011 M 24 011 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,78x
EV / Sales 2023 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart GARTNER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gartner, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 303,57 $
Average target price 327,75 $
Spread / Average Target 7,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Smith Director
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARTNER, INC.-9.20%24 011
ACCENTURE PLC-25.22%196 090
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-10.27%153 604
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.37%106 530
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.53%82 707
VMWARE, INC.1.87%49 752