  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gartner, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IT   US3666511072

GARTNER, INC.

(IT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gartner : If You Are Adopting A Multicloud Strategy, There Are Vendors Worth Noting

01/31/2022 | 03:22pm EST
IT leaders have specific reasons why they want to adopt a multicloud strategy (Figure 1).

If your organization is embracing a multicloud approach, ensuring effective governance, integration and cost optimization are critical challenges. There are newer providers that have built innovative multicloud products that are attempting to help address those challenges. My analyst colleagues, Arun Chandrasekaran, Sid Nag, and Lydia Leong have a produced a report entitled, CoolVendorsinCloudComputing. This report is a great source for those seeking innovative solutions to help them implement multicloud and realize the advantages that a multicloud path can offer.

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 20:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 677 M - -
Net income 2021 754 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 652 M 23 652 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,41x
EV / Sales 2022 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 15 600
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends GARTNER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 287,60 $
Average target price 357,33 $
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Smith Director
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARTNER, INC.-13.97%23 652
ACCENTURE PLC-17.30%216 681
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.29%181 979
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.63%120 620
INFOSYS LIMITED-10.68%94 220
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.19%83 773