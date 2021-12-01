Gartner India IT Symposium/Xpo India: Day 2 Highlights

December 1, 2021

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2021 India: Day 2 Highlights

We are bringing you news and highlights from Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo, taking place this week virtually in India. Below is a collection of the key announcements and insights coming out of the conference. You can read the highlights from Day 1 here.

On Day 2 from the conference, we are highlighting CEOs' concerns for 2022 and the implications for CIOs, features of a high performing geographically diverse workforce, and top technology trends shaping the oil and gas industry. Be sure to check this page throughout the day for updates.