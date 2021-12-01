Gartner India IT Symposium/Xpo India: Day 2 Highlights
12/01/2021 | 02:21am EST
December 1, 2021
Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2021 India: Day 2 Highlights
We are bringing you news and highlights from Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo, taking place this week virtually in India. Below is a collection of the key announcements and insights coming out of the conference. You can read the highlights from Day 1 here.
On Day 2 from the conference, we are highlighting CEOs' concerns for 2022 and the implications for CIOs, features of a high performing geographically diverse workforce, and top technology trends shaping the oil and gas industry. Be sure to check this page throughout the day for updates.
Signature Series: CEO Concerns 2021-2022 - Implications and Actions for CIOs
Presented by Mark Raskino, Distinguished VP Analyst and Gartner Fellow; Kristin Moyer, Distinguished VP Analyst, Gartner
The pandemic awakened many CEOs to deepen digital change further, which in turn has implications for CIOs. Mark Raskino, Distinguished VP Analyst and Gartner Fellow, and Kristin Moyer, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner, explored the latest survey insights on chief executive concerns and how the resulting actions CIOs take must be bold.
Mark Raskino, Distinguished VP Analyst and Gartner Fellow, and Kristin Moyer, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner, kicked off their session discussing what CEOs are concerned about going into the new year and what it means for their fellow IT leaders.
CIOs should focus digital change efforts in these four key areas, according to Mark Raskino, Distinguished VP Analyst and Gartner Fellow, and Kristin Moyer, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner.
Mark Raskino, Distinguished VP Analyst and Gartner Fellow, told attendees to expect deeper digital change coming from CEOs in 2022.
Key Takeaways
"The top 3 strategic business priorities for CEOs in 2022 are growth, technology initiatives and corporate actions."
"One-third of CEOs want to aim for higher digital vision and ambition in 2022 and beyond."
"CEOs intend to invest in the kinds of resources CIOs need to drive digital business change: digital capabilities, IT, people and culture, business services, including management consulting, and more."
"Given CEOs' priorities, CIOs should focus digital change efforts in four key areas: 1) sustainable profitability 2) sharper proposition 3) engaged people and 4) renewed purpose."
"When asked about post-COVID-19 individual and social behavior changes, CEOs are focused on employees more than customers."
"ESG mentions by CEOs as a top strategic business priority are up 303%. Most CEOs agree that ESG is an investment that attracts more customers, investors and talent."
"Artificial intelligence was the most frequently cited technology that CEOs believe will most significantly impact their industries over the next three years."
