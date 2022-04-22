Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gartner, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IT   US3666511072

GARTNER, INC.

(IT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/21 04:02:57 pm EDT
304.76 USD   -1.69%
04:48aGARTNER : Is Your Chief Supply Chain Officer the Next ‘CEO'?
PU
04/21GARTNER : Marketing Operations is a Strategic Function
PU
04/21GARTNER : Will Brands Binge Netflix Advertising?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gartner : Is Your Chief Supply Chain Officer the Next ‘CEO'?

04/22/2022 | 04:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our community celebrates leaders who have famously scaled the operational ranks of their industries to ultimately become chief executive officers - Apple's Tim Cook, General Motors' Mary Barra and the like. These stars stand out further due to their small numbers.

Historically, heads of supply chain and operations have been known as the steady hands on the wheel… sitting below deck and out of sight. These were not the crazy dreamers launching new products or the strivers landing new customers through sheer force of will. Supply chain's brand was operational excellence and the responsible (stifles yawn) stewardship of corporate assets. Even five years ago, a corporate outsider might wonder whether the head of supply chain was in desperate need of a brand makeover.

But a funny thing happened on the way to our current era. Supremely responsible CSCOs have been steadily handed more and more scope. They have driven outcomes through networks and increased adaptability, agility and resilience in the face of escalating customer requirements and a perpetually disrupted environment. It has dawned on boards and executive committees that these leaders possess just the skills needed for the broader business to survive and thrive.

But don't just take my word for it. Let's play a quick game of "who owns it?" Every year, as part of Gartner's Supply Chain Top 25 study, our analysts gather information from dozens of companies voluntarily sharing their supply chain's strategy, governance and transformation initiatives. The above chart represents the subset of these companies - reporting in 2022 - that made either the 2021 global supply chain Top 25 or masters designations.

This cut of the data relates to the reporting relationship of various enterprise functions. Not surprisingly, traditional supply chain functions such as planning, sourcing, manufacturing and logistics are almost exclusively direct reports of the supply chain leader. Likewise, adjacencies such as risk management and corporate quality most often work for the CSCO. Further across the executive aisle, it is impressive to see substantial supply chain ownership of customer service/experience (73%) and new product introduction (50%). Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), which houses sustainability and DEI (two of the great challenges of our age), is owned often enough (59%) that many of the supply chain leaders in our community also bear the title of chief sustainability officer. Similarly, we're seeing a significant number of CSCOs take on a broader role in technology and cybersecurity, as the majority stakeholders for enterprise systems. Sometimes, when enough organizational mass has accumulated around the supply chain nucleus, the leader simply becomes the chief operating officer.

This expanded responsibility has been recognized and rewarded in the C-suite. Nearly half of this group's supply chain leaders report directly to the corporate CEO.

Meet Your New 'CEO' … Chief Ecosystems Officer

While supply chain's profile has certainly risen within the four walls of the enterprise, this is dwarfed by the growing interplay and influence we see in the spheres of governmental policy, geopolitics, macroeconomics, global sustainability and even community social cohesion.

Supply chain leaders are moving beyond simply representing their own companies' interests in the public sphere and forming coopetition-based ecosystems to drive outcomes that can only be delivered at broader scale. Our current environmental crises will only be solved through this type of ecosystem collaboration and cooperation.

So, what should we call this expansionist CSCO role? Does the COO title suffice, or do we need to bring in a branding expert? How about "CEO" or chief ecosystems officer? It's more reflective of the broad and interconnected role, as it exists today.

Perhaps it might also cause some positive confusion in the C-suite.

Stan Aronow
VP Distinguished Advisor
Gartner Supply Chain
Stan.Aronow@gartner.com

Listen and subscribe to the Gartner Supply Chain Podcast on Gartner.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 08:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GARTNER, INC.
04:48aGARTNER : Is Your Chief Supply Chain Officer the Next ‘CEO'?
PU
04/21GARTNER : Marketing Operations is a Strategic Function
PU
04/21GARTNER : Will Brands Binge Netflix Advertising?
PU
04/21GARTNER : 2 Rules of Thumb When Using Customer Data for Personalization
PU
04/21GARTNER : Multicloud Networking Software (MCNS)
PU
04/21GARTNER : Survey Shows Risk of Economic Downturn Rising Among Executive Concerns
PU
04/21Gartner Announces Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2022
BU
04/21Gartner Survey Finds Successful CDOs Link Data and Analytics to Prioritized and Measure..
AQ
04/21GARTNER : Says Three Emerging Environmental Sustainability Technologies Will See Early Mai..
PU
04/20GARTNER : Survey Reveals Only 30% of CFOs and CIOs have a Collegial and Business-Centric R..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GARTNER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 260 M - -
Net income 2022 511 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 552 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 736 M 24 736 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,00x
EV / Sales 2023 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart GARTNER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gartner, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 304,76 $
Average target price 349,86 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Smith Director
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARTNER, INC.-8.84%24 736
ACCENTURE PLC-22.25%204 151
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.93%174 247
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION4.63%125 769
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.66%96 686
INFOSYS LIMITED-14.25%89 080