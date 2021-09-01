Log in
Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo Americas: Day 2 Highlights

09/01/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
September 1, 2021
Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo Americas: Day 2 Highlights

We are bringing you news and highlights from Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo, taking place this week virtually in the Americas. Below is a collection of the key announcements and insights coming out of the conference.

On Day 2 from the conference, we are highlighting sessions on utilizing marketing technology stacks, brand connection and trust, finding value in marketing analytics, Gartner's Value Enhancement Score, and demystifying personalization. Be sure to check this page throughout the day for updates.

Key Announcements
Building Brand Connection Through Social Impact

Presented by Dorian Cundick, VP, Advisory, Gartner

Rising demands for organizations to be transparent about their social impact and drive social change, is putting pressure on communications leaders to develop strategic, actionable social impact agendas. In this session, Dorian Cundick, Vice President Advisor at Gartner, shared the hallmarks of an effective social impact strategy and how CMOs can best mobilize employees and other important audiences to amplify the social impact strategy.

Dorian Cundick, Vice President Advisor at Gartner, shared the hallmarks of an effective social impact strategy.

Dorian Cundick, Vice President Advisor at Gartner, shared three personal fulfillment approach that can help communicators brainstorm which approach is best suited for their social impact messaging.

Dorian Cundick, Vice President Advisor at Gartner, said the combination of authentic commitment and personal fulfillment connects with audiences.

Key Takeaways

  • '65% of audiences say they are more willing to boycott companies that don't do social good, versus five years ago.'

  • 'When organizations' actions and words demonstrate authentic commitment, audiences should feel connected to them.'

  • 'While authentic commitment does build connection, layering in personal fulfillment has a stronger impact.'

  • 'Authentic commitment to social impact is necessary but insufficient for driving organizational connection. What matters far more is the degree to which the organization's social impact activities benefit audiences on a personal level.'

  • 'Illuminating personal values, empowering action, and fostering connection are three different approaches to creating personal fulfillment for key audiences.'

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 16:41:09 UTC.


