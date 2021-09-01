September 1, 2021

Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo Americas: Day 2 Highlights

We are bringing you news and highlights from Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo, taking place this week virtually in the Americas. Below is a collection of the key announcements and insights coming out of the conference.

On Day 2 from the conference, we are highlighting sessions on utilizing marketing technology stacks, brand connection and trust, finding value in marketing analytics, Gartner's Value Enhancement Score, and demystifying personalization. Be sure to check this page throughout the day for updates.