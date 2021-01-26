Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gartner Inc    IT

GARTNER INC

(IT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gartner : Predicts Demand for Robotic Goods-to-Person Systems Will Quadruple Through 2023

01/26/2021 | 08:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
STAMFORD, Conn., January 26, 2021
Gartner Predicts Demand for Robotic Goods-to-Person Systems Will Quadruple Through 2023
COVID-19 Accelerates Demand for Non-Invasive Technologies to Ensure Social Distancing in Warehouses

Through 2023, demand for robotic goods-to-person (G2P) systems will quadruple to help enforce social distancing in warehouses, according to Gartner, Inc. With G2P systems, the robots deliver the goods to a person who remains in one place.

'Fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is increasing demand for robotics in warehouses and distribution centers,' said Dwight Klappich, vice president analyst with the Gartner Supply Chain practice. 'G2P systems are an easy and economical way to not only enforce social distancing, but also improve productivity.'

While there's a variety of technological solutions to address social distancing in warehouses - including technology that traces each employee's move - robotic systems are easier to implement and less invasive. 'Keeping people in place and using a virus-resistant robot to move goods around respects people's privacy and keeps them safe at the same time,' Mr. Klappich added.

In addition to this short-term value, G2P systems also drive broader long-term improvements in efficiency and productivity. Advanced systems also offer additional benefits such as improved storage density.

Gartner also predicts that through 2024, 50% of supply chain organizations will invest in applications that support artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics (AA) capabilities.

'The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need for supply chain organizations to seek tools that help them make better and more informed decisions faster,' said Andrew Stevens, senior director analyst with the Gartner Supply Chain practice. 'Leading organizations use AI and AA to dig through the vast amounts of data they generate to understand what is happening in their business now and - more importantly - what is likely to happen in the future.'

Companies will continue to invest in applications that embed, augment or apply AI and AA tools. This may be to address foundational areas such as data quality or connecting disparate silos, or strategic objectives such as migrating to more automated, resilient and smarter applications.

'Supply chain leaders should adopt a broad and holistic perspective when it comes to AI and AA. These technologies are increasingly ubiquitous, and there are many ways in which they can be applied - such as data mining for smart manufacturing, visibility tools and autonomous transportation, and to aid customer retention,' Mr. Stevens concluded.

Gartner clients can read more in 'Predicts 2021: Supply Chain Technology'.

About the Gartner Supply Chain Practice

The Gartner Supply Chain Practice brings together the most relevant analysis, peer-based best practices, metrics and data across Gartner and offers supply chain leaders a platform to make the choices that will drive their business forward. Additional information is available at https://www.gartner.com/en/supply-chain. Follow news and update from the Gartner Supply Chain Practice on Twitter and LinkedIn using #GartnerSC.

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 13:13:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about GARTNER INC
08:14aGARTNER : Predicts Demand for Robotic Goods-to-Person Systems Will Quadruple Thr..
PU
08:01aGARTNER : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Febru..
BU
01/25Software Bots Multiply to Cope With 'Stretched' Resources
DJ
01/25GARTNER : Analysts on Twitter
PU
01/25GARTNER : Forecasts Worldwide IT Spending to Grow 6.2% in 2021
PU
01/21Eclipsed by Chinese Rivals, LG Ponders Smartphone Future
DJ
01/20Autodesk CIO Wants to Create 'Netflix' Experience for Employees
DJ
01/19GARTNER : Identifies Five Digital Competencies Finance Teams Will Need to Reach ..
AQ
01/19GARTNER : Identifies Five Digital Competencies Finance Teams Will Need to Reach ..
PU
01/19GARTNER : Survey Shows 73% of CMOs Will Fall Back on Low Risk, Low Return Strate..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 063 M - -
Net income 2020 196 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 73,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 243 M 14 243 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,91x
EV / Sales 2021 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 16 724
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart GARTNER INC
Duration : Period :
Gartner Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 165,13 $
Last Close Price 159,52 $
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARTNER INC-0.42%14 243
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES14.97%166 776
ACCENTURE PLC-3.51%159 853
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.80%105 662
INFOSYS LIMITED5.52%77 024
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.07%70 188
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ