    IT   US3666511072

GARTNER, INC.

(IT)
  Report
Gartner : Predicts That By 2026, 75% of Customers Will Call Customer Service and Support Due to Loneliness

12/01/2021 | 09:11am EST
Contacts

Gloria Omale
Gartner
gloria.omale@gartner.com

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 14:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 679 M - -
Net income 2021 754 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 667 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 679 M 25 679 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,84x
EV / Sales 2022 5,06x
Nbr of Employees 15 600
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart GARTNER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gartner, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 312,25 $
Average target price 358,33 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARTNER, INC.94.92%25 679
ACCENTURE PLC36.82%225 748
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.23.28%173 770
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.97%105 015
SNOWFLAKE INC.20.88%102 351
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.31.04%97 293