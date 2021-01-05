Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gartner Inc    IT

GARTNER INC

(IT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gartner : Predicts the Majority of New CIO Hiring Processes Will Rank Determination and Sensitivity as Critical Personal Characteristics in 2021

01/05/2021 | 03:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
STAMFORD, Conn. January 5, 2021
Gartner Predicts the Majority of New CIO Hiring Processes Will Rank Determination and Sensitivity as Critical Personal Characteristics in 2021
Pandemic-induced Changes Reinforce the Need for Stronger Leadership and Emotional Dexterity in CIOs

Seventy percent of hiring processes of new CIOs rank individual determination and sensitivity as two critical personal characteristics in 2021, according to Gartner, Inc. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to shift the landscape for how global CIOs manage, collaborate and respond to their stakeholders, so too does the demand for strong leadership and core emotional dexterity competencies.

'CEOs are looking for executives who are capable of weathering crises,' said Daniel Sanchez-Reina, senior research director at Gartner. 'They are still unsettled about the future and want determined CIOs who make and implement timely decisions, while displaying emotional dexterity to be tactful and supportive.'

Determination refers to a firmness of resoluteness and in turning decisions into actions, despite how tough they are. Sensitivity is the quality of feeling empathetic toward others' difficulties and acting accordingly.

According to Gartner TalentNeuron™ data, demand for the determinationcompetency among new hires increased 34% in 2020 versus 2019, and sensitivity increased 92% in 2020 versus 2019. Both competencies are in the top 10 of increasing demand in recruitment processes, which will extend to existing employees too.

High Performing CIOs are Committed to Self-Development

A Gartner survey* showed that CIOs who look to develop emotional dexterity in the digital era can improve their self-awareness, self-management and relationships during times of crisis by committing to practicing self-improvement techniques.

Gartner research shows that the vast majority of IT and business leaders say that the most important skills needed in 10 years will be soft skills. The survey results showed that above average* CIOs are 30% more likely to practice gratitude as a self-development approach, putting them in a better position to deal with the fear and doubt that complex change brings.

'Interestingly, all surveyed CIOs spend an average of 30 minutes daily in learning and development, indicating it is not the quantity, but the quality of time spent on focusing on the right behaviors that is important,' said Rob O'Donohue, senior research director at Gartner.

Transparency ranked as the most commonly admired emotional dexterity leadership competency, followed by authentic communications and collaboration. Above-average-performing CIOs are more likely to develop others through coaching and mentoring than low-performing CIOs (69% vs. 48%). In a 1:1 setting with their direct reports, high performing CIOs stated that up to 74% of their time is spent listening, rather than directing.

'Being aware of the positive impact these behaviors and practices bring is paramount as organizations consider their vaccine strategy and employees return to work,' said Mr. O'Donohue. 'They'll be as important, if not more, than the technical skills a typical CIO embodies.'

*For editors: The Gartner CIO Emotional Intelligence Competencies Survey was conducted online from 14 through 28 September 2020, with 93 members of the Gartner CIO Research Circle, a Gartner-managed panel, across various industries. The 'above-average performance group' includes those who self-scored above average on 10 performance metrics. The 'below average' cohort scored themselves lower on the same metrics, on average.

Gartner clients can read more in 'Predicts 2021: CIOs Must Adjust Talent and Leadership Direction for Digital Acceleration' and 'Survey Analysis: 2020 Gartner CIO Emotional Intelligence Competencies Survey Findings.'

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 08:41:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about GARTNER INC
03:45aGARTNER : Predicts the Majority of New CIO Hiring Processes Will Rank Determinat..
PU
2020GARTNER : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Gartner's Price Target to $183 From $165, Reiter..
MT
2020CIOs Expect Tech Investments to Climb in 2021
DJ
2020GARTNER : Survey Shows Outside Counsel's Share of Legal Spending Down 6 Percenta..
AQ
2020GARTNER : Survey Shows Outside Counsel's Share of Legal Spending Down 6 Percenta..
PU
2020GARTNER : survey reveals dramatic increased pace of digitalisation
AQ
2020GARTNER : Identifies Six Steps Customer Service and Support Leaders Can Leverage..
PU
2020GARTNER : Survey Finds 90% Of HR Leaders Will Allow Employees To Work Remotely E..
PU
2020CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES : positioned as a 'Niche player' in Gartner 2020 Magic Quad..
AQ
2020GARTNER : Predicts In-Vehicle Payments Will Total $1 Billion by 2023
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 063 M - -
Net income 2020 196 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 72,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 114 M 14 114 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,88x
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 16 724
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart GARTNER INC
Duration : Period :
Gartner Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 158,88 $
Last Close Price 158,07 $
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARTNER INC-1.32%14 114
ACCENTURE PLC-1.82%165 669
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES2.29%150 330
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.54%112 166
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.00%75 557
INFOSYS LIMITED0.37%73 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ